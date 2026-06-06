Katie Holmes elevates wide-leg jeans and a striped blue shirt with trending toe-post heels – creating the chicest smart-casual look

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York elevating a classic daytime outfit with the chicest trending shoe style – toe post heels. And if you're looking for ways to elevate your best wide-leg jeans this season, it's worth considering this coveted shoe trend.

A more elevated version of your favourite flip-flops, toe post or thong heels, as they are frequently called, have cemented themselves as a key spring/summer shoe trend 2026. Available in different styles, they range from kitten heel designs to wedges.

Katie wears a striped blue shirt that sits loosely over dark-wash wide-leg jeans, creating an elevated formula that works perfectly for cooler summer days. She finishes the look with a brown leather tote bag by the brand Cuyana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swapping out trainers or flats for toe-post heels gives this combination a noticeably smarter feel. Her exact shoes are the Koko 45 Brown Leather Thong Sandals by Malone Souliers. The heel adds height, and the minimalist design is sleek and refined. If you're looking for new smart-casual outfits, it's worth adding Katie's formula to your current rotation.

Shop Katie's Look

If you are looking for a way to make your favourite jeans-and-shirt combination feel a little bit more put-together, Holmes's outfit offers an easy-to-recreate solution. A pair of toe-post heels adds a sophisticated touch to laid-back denim, and this formula can be worn to dinners out with friends or relaxed date nights.