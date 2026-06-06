Katie Holmes elevates wide-leg jeans and a striped blue shirt with trending toe-post heels – creating the chicest smart-casual look
This trending shoe style instantly elevates denim
Katie Holmes was spotted in New York elevating a classic daytime outfit with the chicest trending shoe style – toe post heels. And if you're looking for ways to elevate your best wide-leg jeans this season, it's worth considering this coveted shoe trend.
A more elevated version of your favourite flip-flops, toe post or thong heels, as they are frequently called, have cemented themselves as a key spring/summer shoe trend 2026. Available in different styles, they range from kitten heel designs to wedges.
Katie wears a striped blue shirt that sits loosely over dark-wash wide-leg jeans, creating an elevated formula that works perfectly for cooler summer days. She finishes the look with a brown leather tote bag by the brand Cuyana.
Swapping out trainers or flats for toe-post heels gives this combination a noticeably smarter feel. Her exact shoes are the Koko 45 Brown Leather Thong Sandals by Malone Souliers. The heel adds height, and the minimalist design is sleek and refined. If you're looking for new smart-casual outfits, it's worth adding Katie's formula to your current rotation.
Shop Katie's Look
These toffee brown heels will elevate denim blues perfectly. Alternatively, style with one of your best trouser suits for an office-ready outfit.
If you are looking for a way to make your favourite jeans-and-shirt combination feel a little bit more put-together, Holmes's outfit offers an easy-to-recreate solution. A pair of toe-post heels adds a sophisticated touch to laid-back denim, and this formula can be worn to dinners out with friends or relaxed date nights.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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