Lisa Snowdon just delivered the ultimate styling tip to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, and it's the easiest way to add a holiday-ready feel to any ensemble. Styling warm-weather wardrobes can be tricky, but Lisa's layered jewellery look is the speedy solution to making any look feel sunnier.

Ensuring outfits feel styled, rather than just worn, even though Lisa's 17 Sophia diamond + graduated pave feather shaker necklace by Jacquie Aiche is 27k, there is plenty of inspiration that can be drawn from her bohemian-inspired look.

Layered necklaces and stacked rings have dominated the jewellery trends for 2026, and in slimline, gold chains, this look feels ideal for the height of summer and will jazz up everything from your best swimwear to warm-weather dresses. And while Lisa's look might be out of our budget, I've found plenty of affordable alternatives to help you create a hot-weather wardrobe with bags of style

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on