Holland Cooper's new gold-plated jewellery collection is filled with luxurious pieces to elevate your occasionwear with

You might best know Holland Cooper for elevated occasionwear that's steeped in a quintessential, country-coded aesthetic - and you wouldn't be wrong. However, the British clothing brand is also home to luxurious jewellery, and its new gold-plated collection is everything you would hope it to be.

Channelling the same timeless and enduring qualities embedded throughout its womenswear styles, the collection is filled with looks that will elevate your summer capsule wardrobe, but still work during the rest of the year too.

With gold-plated finishes punctuated with onyx stones and faux crystals throughout, the jewellery is perfect for elevating occasionwear, and the price points are surprisingly accessible. Personal favourites of mine are the sweet Kilt Pin that feels like something you would find in a vintage store, and the logo embellished Stud Earrings - so chic, so versatile.