Josie Gibson masters warm-weather elegance in this pastel pink shirt dress that needs no styling

Over recent months, it feels like every time a celebrity dress has caught my eye, it turns out to be a piece from Holland Cooper. The brand has become a staple amongst A-listers, with everyone from Mary Berry to Sara Davies and Kate Middleton being spotted in the brand's styles.

It’s no surprise that Holland Cooper is a brand that nails effortless summer elegance. And just look at the stunning Holland Cooper Paros shirt dress Josie Gibson wore on Lorraine last week as an example. Its pretty pink hue, subtle paisley print and sophisticated collared neckline created such a soft and glamorous look that would work for a host of occasions this season.

The shirt dress style is timeless, and Holland Cooper's elevated take sees semi-sheer sleeves and an empire line hugging waistband, adding an even more flattering fit to the classic wardrobe staple. It’s so elegant, it hardly needs any styling, and Josie adds just a simple pair of hoops, a subtle gold necklace and a pair of Hobbs London Carrie courts to create a chic and sophisticated summer look.

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EXACT MATCH Holland Cooper Paros Shirt Dress £299 at Holland Cooper Josie wore Holland Cooper's Paros shirt dress in the 'Tropical Pink Paisley' pattern, a design boasting gorgeous hues of blush pink and soft white. Shoppers say the dress is 'super comfortable', with one commenting that it fit so well, it 'felt like a bespoke-made dress.' EXACT MATCH Hobbs London Carrie Courts £149 at Hobbs London With an elegant pointed toe, sleek shape and versatile ivory hue, Josie's heels are a style that will pair with many formal outfits over the summer months, and their low kitten heel only increases their wearability. The addition of pearl studs adds a playful and chic finishing touch. Befettly Moon Pendant Necklace £10.57 at Amazon Josie kept her jewellery picks to a minimum when it came to styling her Holland Cooper dress, with the neat, collared neckline needing little accessorising. She opted for a dainty chain with an interlocking ring pendant, and this Amazon find emulates the look brilliantly. Coast Blouson Sleeve V Neck Sequin Floral Mesh Midaxi Dress £149 at Debenhams While this pink Coast dress does not have a collar, it does have shirt dress styles thanks to its button front. Similarly to Josie's dress, it has a thick waistband, with a flattering empire cut and airy blouson sleeves, making it ideal for hot weather occasions. Coutgo Womens Pearl Ankle Strap Pumps £51.10 at Amazon Like Josie's heels from Hobbs London, this pair take a classic, ivory style and injects added interest through pearl details. With a kitten heel and neat, pointed toe creating a timeless look, it's the pearl-adorned ankle strap and bow detail on the back that really add wow factor. Mint Velvet Gold Tone Hoop Link Earrings £25 at Mint Velvet A gold hoop is always going to be a classic earring style, but Josie updated it thanks to an interlocking finish. These Mint Velvet earrings are a great substitute for her pair, blending contemporary and timeless into one wearable jewellery design.

While the Paros dress comes in a variety of different prints, Josie’s is a standout if you’re looking for the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026. Its blush pink hue nods to this season's colour trends, and there’s good news for those who are wondering 'what colour suits me?' as soft pinks are a universally flattering choice that gives every tone a gentle glow.

When it comes to styling the sorbet shade, you can’t go wrong with a neutral pair of kitten heels like Josie’s. Her ivory court heels perfectly complement the feminine pink shade of her dress, while the sleek silhouette of her shoes pairs beautifully alongside her shirt dress. The addition of pearl details on her shoes makes for a subtle but playful touch.

We’re always looking out for Holland Cooper’s new-in pieces and, if you weren’t keeping an eye on the British clothing brand before, Josie’s outfit might just be the call for you to do so.