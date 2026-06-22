Josie Gibson masters warm-weather elegance in this pastel pink shirt dress that needs no styling

Her striking shirt dress needs very little styling

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
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Josie Gibson wearing Holland Cooper dress on Lorraine in June 2026
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Over recent months, it feels like every time a celebrity dress has caught my eye, it turns out to be a piece from Holland Cooper. The brand has become a staple amongst A-listers, with everyone from Mary Berry to Sara Davies and Kate Middleton being spotted in the brand's styles.

It’s no surprise that Holland Cooper is a brand that nails effortless summer elegance. And just look at the stunning Holland Cooper Paros shirt dress Josie Gibson wore on Lorraine last week as an example. Its pretty pink hue, subtle paisley print and sophisticated collared neckline created such a soft and glamorous look that would work for a host of occasions this season.

The shirt dress style is timeless, and Holland Cooper's elevated take sees semi-sheer sleeves and an empire line hugging waistband, adding an even more flattering fit to the classic wardrobe staple. It’s so elegant, it hardly needs any styling, and Josie adds just a simple pair of hoops, a subtle gold necklace and a pair of Hobbs London Carrie courts to create a chic and sophisticated summer look.

While the Paros dress comes in a variety of different prints, Josie’s is a standout if you’re looking for the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026. Its blush pink hue nods to this season's colour trends, and there’s good news for those who are wondering 'what colour suits me?' as soft pinks are a universally flattering choice that gives every tone a gentle glow.

When it comes to styling the sorbet shade, you can’t go wrong with a neutral pair of kitten heels like Josie’s. Her ivory court heels perfectly complement the feminine pink shade of her dress, while the sleek silhouette of her shoes pairs beautifully alongside her shirt dress. The addition of pearl details on her shoes makes for a subtle but playful touch.

We’re always looking out for Holland Cooper’s new-in pieces and, if you weren’t keeping an eye on the British clothing brand before, Josie’s outfit might just be the call for you to do so.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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