The most stylish celebrities all love Holland Cooper - here are 15 new-in pieces to add to your basket ASAP
The royal-approved brand is known for its country chic aesthetic, but Holland Cooper is the place to go for beautiful occasionwear too
British clothing brand Holland Cooper will no doubt be on your radar thanks to its most famous fan, none other than the Princess of Wales. Kate has worn plenty of Holland Cooper coats, jeans and blazers, but did you know their occasionwear is well worth a browse, too?
With big summer events like Royal Ascot and Wimbledon on the horizon - or closer to home, you might have summer weddings or birthday parties coming up - there's a style to suit everyone. I personally prefer a bit of arm coverage, so I have fallen for the Annabel blue lace dress, or the fit and flare shape of the Chatsworth Lemon dress is ludicrously flattering.
There's also espadrille wedges and woven bags to complete your look, as well as heatwave-ready shorts and chic linen you can pack for your holiday.
Kate's certainly not the only Holland Cooper fan, either. Zara Tindall, Amanda Holden, Mary Berry, Claudia Winkleman... the list goes on!
Shop my top Holland Cooper new-in picks
Butter yellow is still a huge colour trend for summer 2026, and this dress is an incredibly elegant way to embrace it. The fit and flare shape is both flattering and gives off a vintage glamour.
Kate Middleton loves her white Holland Cooper shorts, but you might find navy a bit more practical and wearable. These look really smart paired with a crisp white shirt, but would look just as good with a simple camisole or Breton striped top, too.
Wondering what to wear to Wimbledon? This has got SW19 written all over it. The pleated skirt will move beautifully when you walk, whilst the polo-style top half gives it a sporty spin.
This sleeveless shirt dress is exactly the kind of investment piece that your summer wardrobe is crying out for. You can keep it casual by teaming it with your best white trainers, or dress it up with heels for a fancy occasion.
This blouse is going to work wonders in your summer capsule wardrobe. It's stunning worn with shorts, jeans or tailored trousers, and when the weather is a little on the chilly side, you can layer a light knit over the top and just have the lacy collar peeking out.
There are limited sizes left in this beautiful dress after founder Jade Holland-Cooper wore it to the Chelsea Flower Show. The sleeves are semi-sheer, plus the gathered waist creates an hourglass shape that's so feminine. On Instagram, Jade called it "the perfect summer dress".
A post shared by Jade Holland Cooper (@jadehollandcooper)
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Founder Jade Holland Cooper teamed the Paros dress with the Amalfi sunhat for the Chelsea Flower Show recently, adding the wedge espadrilles, which she called "the most comfortable shoes on the planet". The striking print was perfect for the setting, plus the long sleeves and ankle-grazing length make it so effortless to wear.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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