The most stylish celebrities all love Holland Cooper - here are 15 new-in pieces to add to your basket ASAP

British clothing brand Holland Cooper will no doubt be on your radar thanks to its most famous fan, none other than the Princess of Wales. Kate has worn plenty of Holland Cooper coats, jeans and blazers, but did you know their occasionwear is well worth a browse, too?

With big summer events like Royal Ascot and Wimbledon on the horizon - or closer to home, you might have summer weddings or birthday parties coming up - there's a style to suit everyone. I personally prefer a bit of arm coverage, so I have fallen for the Annabel blue lace dress, or the fit and flare shape of the Chatsworth Lemon dress is ludicrously flattering.

There's also espadrille wedges and woven bags to complete your look, as well as heatwave-ready shorts and chic linen you can pack for your holiday.

Kate's certainly not the only Holland Cooper fan, either. Zara Tindall, Amanda Holden, Mary Berry, Claudia Winkleman... the list goes on!

Shop my top Holland Cooper new-in picks

A post shared by Jade Holland Cooper (@jadehollandcooper) A photo posted by on

Founder Jade Holland Cooper teamed the Paros dress with the Amalfi sunhat for the Chelsea Flower Show recently, adding the wedge espadrilles, which she called "the most comfortable shoes on the planet". The striking print was perfect for the setting, plus the long sleeves and ankle-grazing length make it so effortless to wear.