In the almost fifteen years since Catherine Middleton married Prince William, she truly has become a style icon. We all went out and bought nude court heels in the early years of the Kate Effect, and even now, whenever she adds a new piece to her carefully curated wardrobe, we sit up and listen.

In her role as the Princess of Wales, we see her wearing a lot of formal outfits like coat dresses and trouser suits. But what does the mother of three wear for more relaxed days?

We do know she's a fan of Breton tops, neat blazers and floral midi dresses, and she loves to champion British clothing brands. We also know high street stalwart M&S is really on a roll right now, so when I was doing my daily scroll of what's new-in at M&S, I couldn't help but imagine Kate snapping up some key pieces in particular.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Midi Cami Dress £46 at M&S As soon as I saw this blue striped summer dress, it immediately reminded me of a Zara dress that Kate wore to a charity polo match back in 2018. It's 100% cotton to keep you cool, and it's available in petite, regular or tall lengths. M&S Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals £46 at M&S A wedge heel is a sophisticated option when you need to walk on grass - or sand, as the then Duchess of Cambridge did in Australia back in 2014. These will elevate any outfit, and they're a great designer lookalike, too. Doesn't the shape of the front remind you of Hermes? M&S Tweed Textured Collared Jacket With Wool £55 at M&S Kate has several blazers like this tweed-textured style in her collection. It's a great layer to throw on with everything from denim to tailoring, and it's also available in black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm certainly not alone in manifesting a Middleton shopping spree at M&S. woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "She might not be rushing to buy armfuls of new-in clothes every month but the Princess of Wales is still a fan of British high street stores and every so often we get a glimpse of a new addition or old favourite from one of them.

"Kate owns multiple items from M&S, ranging from ribbon-lace trainers to a gorgeous rose-pink tailored suit and a floral midi dress. It’s not hard to see why she’s drawn to this high-street giant, as the brand is known for their reliable, high-quality and timeless pieces. This fits the Princess’s signature style to a tee and even though she’s not debuted a new M&S purchase for a while, looking at their 2026 designs it’s so easy to spot which ones tie in with her fashion preferences.

"Kate’s mum Carole and sister Pippa have similar styles, and because they’re not members of the Royal Family, they aren’t having to ensure their wardrobes have a ready supply of formal gowns and coat dresses. I can imagine them browsing the shelves together on a mother-daughter day out, perhaps with Kate too, in Berkshire."