The 12 pieces I'm convinced Kate Middleton would buy if she visited M&S this season

M&S fever has surely reached the royals by now

Caroline Parr's avatar
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3 images of Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the almost fifteen years since Catherine Middleton married Prince William, she truly has become a style icon. We all went out and bought nude court heels in the early years of the Kate Effect, and even now, whenever she adds a new piece to her carefully curated wardrobe, we sit up and listen.

In her role as the Princess of Wales, we see her wearing a lot of formal outfits like coat dresses and trouser suits. But what does the mother of three wear for more relaxed days?

3 images of Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3 images of Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5 images of Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm certainly not alone in manifesting a Middleton shopping spree at M&S. woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "She might not be rushing to buy armfuls of new-in clothes every month but the Princess of Wales is still a fan of British high street stores and every so often we get a glimpse of a new addition or old favourite from one of them.

"Kate owns multiple items from M&S, ranging from ribbon-lace trainers to a gorgeous rose-pink tailored suit and a floral midi dress. It’s not hard to see why she’s drawn to this high-street giant, as the brand is known for their reliable, high-quality and timeless pieces. This fits the Princess’s signature style to a tee and even though she’s not debuted a new M&S purchase for a while, looking at their 2026 designs it’s so easy to spot which ones tie in with her fashion preferences.

"Kate’s mum Carole and sister Pippa have similar styles, and because they’re not members of the Royal Family, they aren’t having to ensure their wardrobes have a ready supply of formal gowns and coat dresses. I can imagine them browsing the shelves together on a mother-daughter day out, perhaps with Kate too, in Berkshire."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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