The 12 pieces I'm convinced Kate Middleton would buy if she visited M&S this season
M&S fever has surely reached the royals by now
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In the almost fifteen years since Catherine Middleton married Prince William, she truly has become a style icon. We all went out and bought nude court heels in the early years of the Kate Effect, and even now, whenever she adds a new piece to her carefully curated wardrobe, we sit up and listen.
In her role as the Princess of Wales, we see her wearing a lot of formal outfits like coat dresses and trouser suits. But what does the mother of three wear for more relaxed days?
We do know she's a fan of Breton tops, neat blazers and floral midi dresses, and she loves to champion British clothing brands. We also know high street stalwart M&S is really on a roll right now, so when I was doing my daily scroll of what's new-in at M&S, I couldn't help but imagine Kate snapping up some key pieces in particular.
A wedge heel is a sophisticated option when you need to walk on grass - or sand, as the then Duchess of Cambridge did in Australia back in 2014. These will elevate any outfit, and they're a great designer lookalike, too. Doesn't the shape of the front remind you of Hermes?
Up there with the best M&S jeans, this cropped slim fit style really reminds me of Kate's & Other Stories denim. These will quickly become your go-to.
For a fresh take on the classic Breton stripe, opt for a style with shorter T-shirt sleeves. For just £22, this will work seriously hard in your spring capsule wardrobe.
The Princess of Wales recently wore a pair of brown suede loafers from Boden, which are really similar to these. I actually have these shoes in two colours - caramel suede and black leather, and they're some of the most comfortable footwear I own.
Speaking of Wimbledon, I'm still thinking about Kate's unexpected choice of earrings at the tennis in 2024. They were by a brand called By Pariah, but M&S has taken note of the chunky hoop style.
I'm certainly not alone in manifesting a Middleton shopping spree at M&S. woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "She might not be rushing to buy armfuls of new-in clothes every month but the Princess of Wales is still a fan of British high street stores and every so often we get a glimpse of a new addition or old favourite from one of them.
"Kate owns multiple items from M&S, ranging from ribbon-lace trainers to a gorgeous rose-pink tailored suit and a floral midi dress. It’s not hard to see why she’s drawn to this high-street giant, as the brand is known for their reliable, high-quality and timeless pieces. This fits the Princess’s signature style to a tee and even though she’s not debuted a new M&S purchase for a while, looking at their 2026 designs it’s so easy to spot which ones tie in with her fashion preferences.
"Kate’s mum Carole and sister Pippa have similar styles, and because they’re not members of the Royal Family, they aren’t having to ensure their wardrobes have a ready supply of formal gowns and coat dresses. I can imagine them browsing the shelves together on a mother-daughter day out, perhaps with Kate too, in Berkshire."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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