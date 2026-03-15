Need a go-to spring shoe? Kate Middleton's high-street loafers are back in stock - it's hard to imagine an outfit they won't go with
The Princess of Wales first wore the Boden Nya loafers for a visit in February and the chocolate brown ones are our favourites
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I’m loyal to my boots but even I’m getting a bit tired of reaching for them all the time and now spring has sprung it can be tricky to know what shoes to wear. Thankfully, I can always rely on the Princess of Wales to give me some ideas and in 2026 she’s been branching out a bit with her footwear and invested in some Boden £119 loafers.
They quickly flew off the shelves when Kate stepped out in them in February to mark Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week and now I’m excited to say that they’re officially back in stock. The exact colourway she owns isn’t available and wasn’t by the time she debuted them, but you can pick up the Nya penny loafers in chocolate brown suede that’s very similar to her leather ones.
Shop Kate's Loafers
You can currently save 15% on the Princess of Wales's loafers if you use the code XCRM and the chocolate brown suede versions are perfect for spring. They're a softer alternative to black shoes and would look great with light wash denim and paler tones.
Shop More Loafers
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr likes the suede ones better. She says, "I actually prefer the chocolate suede to the leather version Kate wore, since the rich brown colour and luxury fabric is trending at the moment."Article continues below
Caroline adds, "Kate Middleton really seems to be investing in her shoe collection this season. The brown suede Jimmy Choo boots she debuted on 12th March might be a bit out of your budget, but her Boden loafers are a totally justifiable spend! Loafer season is in full swing now, so don't miss out on your chance to copy Kate."
Brown, even a dark chocolate tone like the Princess’s loafers, is a softer alternative to black and complements the lighter tones that tend to feature in people’s spring capsule wardrobes. It’s just a bit less of a stark contrast and the texture of the suede makes things even gentler.
The Boden Nya loafers have delicate ruching at the front, an almost flat heel and a scalloped trim. Compared to other shoes like white trainers, loafers are naturally smarter and yet they still work with casual outfits like jeans and T-shirts where they bring a chic edge.
You can also style this footwear with flowy dresses and skirts, so if you’re ever wondering what you should wear on a particular day, loafers are a safe bet. The Princess of Wales wore her loafers with tailored brown trousers, a blue With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Shirt and a brown blazer over the top.
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It was lovely to see her in a pair of high-street flats and it made sense that she wanted comfortable footwear for her visit to Castle Hill Academy. As Patron of Place2Be she marked Children’s Mental Health Week 2026 there by chatting with and meeting the children and this year’s theme was the importance of belonging.
I suspect that her exact loafer style from this engagement won’t be in stock for long but it’s great to see it return for what Caroline dubs "loafer season".
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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