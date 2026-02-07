According to Nigella Lawson, white trainers are officially back and they will add a sporty footnote to just about any look

After a long winter of chunky boots, smart loafers and wellies, I am more than ready to start thinking about my spring footwear options. It really won't be long until its warm enough to switch to my best white trainers, and Nigella Lawson just got in on the trend early with one of her latest looks.

The chef and soon-to-be GBBO judge was a guest on ‘This Morning’ last week, wearing a black tailored suit which she layered simply over a white t-shirt and then gave her ensemble a sporty spin with a pair of white lace-up trainers. The crisp footnote helped relax her smarter coord, and I love that she opted for a pair with a platform sole for a little added glamour. It was a simple (and comfy) shoe choice but worked wonders to bring a contemporary feel to her classic outfit.

Colourful trainers have been hugely popular over the last few months, but the star just declared that the humble white trainer is still going strong. A spring capsule wardrobe hero, a pair of box fresh white trainers are hard to beat, both in terms of comfort and style versatility as they work with jeans, dresses and tailoring.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FitFlop Rally Lace Up Leather Trainers £90 at John Lewis Designed to keep you feet comfy on even the busiest of days, these trainers have a supportive and very light weight sole. Zara Double Breasted Oversized Blazer £49.99 at Zara You really can't go wrong with a black blazer like this one - it will look great with matching trousers or to smarten up your barrel leg jeans and striped t-shirt combo. Zara Collection Black Capri £39.99 at Zara Slim fit trousers with a high cut waist like these will look very chic and flattering when worn with an oversized knit or a boyfriend-style shirt.

The best white trainers are both comfortable and versatile, making them a great addition to your wardrobe. The simple design and fresh colour will sit well with pretty much any outfit, so you can pop them on to add a sporty update to anything from a floral maxi dress to wide-leg jeans.

There is no reason to save them exclusively for the weekend, either, as when styled with tailoring like Nigella, your white kicks can feel office-ready. The key to keeping them looking polished and neat rather than off-duty is to ensure you know how to clean your white shoes - keep scuffs and stains to a minimum, and you'll be all set.