Jump to category:
Back To Top

According to Nigella Lawson, white trainers are officially back and they will add a sporty footnote to just about any look

The star used her lace-up kicks to finish a smart co-ord set in the chicest way

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
a headshot of nigella lawson
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

After a long winter of chunky boots, smart loafers and wellies, I am more than ready to start thinking about my spring footwear options. It really won't be long until its warm enough to switch to my best white trainers, and Nigella Lawson just got in on the trend early with one of her latest looks.

The chef and soon-to-be GBBO judge was a guest on ‘This Morning’ last week, wearing a black tailored suit which she layered simply over a white t-shirt and then gave her ensemble a sporty spin with a pair of white lace-up trainers. The crisp footnote helped relax her smarter coord, and I love that she opted for a pair with a platform sole for a little added glamour. It was a simple (and comfy) shoe choice but worked wonders to bring a contemporary feel to her classic outfit.

nigella lawson wearing a black suit and white trainers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

Shop More Trainers

The best white trainers are both comfortable and versatile, making them a great addition to your wardrobe. The simple design and fresh colour will sit well with pretty much any outfit, so you can pop them on to add a sporty update to anything from a floral maxi dress to wide-leg jeans.

There is no reason to save them exclusively for the weekend, either, as when styled with tailoring like Nigella, your white kicks can feel office-ready. The key to keeping them looking polished and neat rather than off-duty is to ensure you know how to clean your white shoes - keep scuffs and stains to a minimum, and you'll be all set.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top