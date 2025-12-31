We’re copying Emma Willis’s comfy trainers and slouchy jeans combo as our go-to January outfit formula

Heading into January, comfort is key when it comes to our outfits, and no look is hitting the mark quite like Emma Willis’s comfortable, slouchy, denim jeans and cool, blue trainers ensemble.

In a rich, blue suede, her adidas handball spezial shoes look so similar to our go-to Sambas from the brand, with their sleek, low profile, iconic three-stripe detail and contrasting, dark gum sole, making them a great alternative to the Sambas, which are often sold out. The blue hue of the suede delivered a softer appearance to classic black leather trainers and perfectly jelled with the rich, blue denim hue of her wide-leg, slouchy jeans.

With a neutral, knitted top finishing off her look and bringing in a further relaxed feel, Emma created the perfect January ensemble that we’ll be bookmarking as inspiration for the new year.

Get Emma's Cool and Comfy Look

With slim silhouettes and suede textures dominating the trainer trends for 2026, slipping into a pair of low-profile, suede trainers like Emma’s adidas pair is a great way to keep ahead of the fashion game – and keep comfortable while you’re doing it.

The perfect shoe to wear with wide-leg jeans for a cool and elevated style, sporty trainers are a staple in any wardrobe We love that Emma went for a more fun and playful take than classic black or white sneakers and, while we love our best white trainers, changing things up by injecting some colour into your outfits is a great way to liven them up for the New Year.

You'll still be in need of your winter coat this January, but a knitted top like Emma’s is a sophisticated and versatile piece to have on hand as we head towards spring. It's a textural piece that can inject interest into any outfit, and work for elevated everyday wear as well as smart casual outfit ideas when styled with midi or maxi skirts. Plus, in a neutral shade, it’s super versatile, and we love how it lets the bold blue hue of her denim jeans take centre stage.