Claudia Schiffer’s comfy, laid-back outfit formula gets a chic finishing touch with a suede Sézane handbag and adidas trainers

Relaxed, cosy and comfortable is all we really want to be in the cold, January weather and there’s no better way to do that than with a laidback jeans and jumper combination. The easy outfit formula is the key to looking effortlessly put-together effortlessly, and Claudia Schiffer knows exactly how to pull it off..

Styling a pair of blue, straight-leg jeans with the Fergie sweater from Octobre Éditions, which is part of Sézane’s menswear collection, she played into the soft, mottled pink hue of her knitwear by adding a pair of brown, suede adidas handball spezial shoes to her look.

Tying in the texture and the tone of her trainers, Schiffer opted for the Sézane’s Gary maxi bag, which is a luxe leather accessory that the star has been spotted carrying as her everyday bag for months, proving it's worth the investment. Made of a versatile taupe suede, it’s everything you could want from a handbag, with a spacious compartment, softly textured fabric and sleek, easy-to-carry silhouette.

A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) A photo posted by on

Shop Claudia's Schiffer's Laidback Look

We often think of casual outfit formulas like Claudia’s as timeless, but she’s incorporated a handful of trends into her laidback look that make it feel directional too. The relaxed yet refined fit of her jeans not only helps to balance out the long hem of her jumper but also plays into denim trends for 2026, with straight leg styles set to really be back on the agenda this season.

The pink hue of her knitwear is also a timely choice, as soft pink shades are once again at the forefront of fashion, and Claudia proves the colour works perfectly for cooler weather too, especially when offset by denim and the complementary tones of her brown, suede accessories.

Of course, we can’t ignore her adidas trainers. The brand’s handball spezial shoes are quickly becoming a bestseller, perhaps inpart due to their similarity to our favourite adidas Sambas. Boasting a smooth suede upper in an earthy brown tone, with a gum sole creating a cohesive look, Claudia’s comfortable trainers are a style that can pair effortlessly with any of your favourite jeans to add softer texture and a neutral tone to cosy, comfortable outfits.