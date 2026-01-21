Claudia Schiffer’s comfy, laid-back outfit formula gets a chic finishing touch with a suede Sézane handbag and adidas trainers
She’s a huge fan of casual jeans and a jumper looks
Relaxed, cosy and comfortable is all we really want to be in the cold, January weather and there’s no better way to do that than with a laidback jeans and jumper combination. The easy outfit formula is the key to looking effortlessly put-together effortlessly, and Claudia Schiffer knows exactly how to pull it off..
Styling a pair of blue, straight-leg jeans with the Fergie sweater from Octobre Éditions, which is part of Sézane’s menswear collection, she played into the soft, mottled pink hue of her knitwear by adding a pair of brown, suede adidas handball spezial shoes to her look.
Tying in the texture and the tone of her trainers, Schiffer opted for the Sézane’s Gary maxi bag, which is a luxe leather accessory that the star has been spotted carrying as her everyday bag for months, proving it's worth the investment. Made of a versatile taupe suede, it’s everything you could want from a handbag, with a spacious compartment, softly textured fabric and sleek, easy-to-carry silhouette.
A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Claudia's Schiffer's Laidback Look
EXACT MATCH
Borrowed from the boys, for a slouchy fit, looking at a brand's menswear collection can often help you get the relaxed fit you're after. Made in Italy from 80% wool, it doesn't get more luxe than this pink knit. With neat ribbed trims at the wrist cuffs, hem and neckline, the fit is elevated and polished.
EXACT MATCH
A brilliant blend of sporty and chic, Claudia's adidas trainers are made from a versatile, earthy brown suede that pairs effortlessly with jeans for a cool and laid-back look. When it comes to the trainer trends 2026, suede footwear remains a core aesthetic for stylish athleisure looks.
EXACT MATCH
This suede, everyday bag from Sézane has a luxe, velvety appearance that can instantly elevate any outfit. It's super practical too, with a roomy interior that can house all your essentials. Giving a nod to this season's spring/summer handbag trends 2026, we love its bucket silhouette.
Currently on sale at 60% off, this Topshop jumper is a true style steal. Its slouchy fit, created by dropped shoulders and a relaxed shape, is elevated by the addition of neatly ribbed cuffs at the hem, wrists and neckline. The soft pink hue is ideal for hitting the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
The straight leg of these River Island jeans perfectly emulates Claudia's relaxed style, and they are available in short, regular and long leg lengths so you can get the perfect fit. High waists are ideal if you want to style your jumper with a half-tuck as they help to highlight your middle.
We often think of casual outfit formulas like Claudia’s as timeless, but she’s incorporated a handful of trends into her laidback look that make it feel directional too. The relaxed yet refined fit of her jeans not only helps to balance out the long hem of her jumper but also plays into denim trends for 2026, with straight leg styles set to really be back on the agenda this season.
The pink hue of her knitwear is also a timely choice, as soft pink shades are once again at the forefront of fashion, and Claudia proves the colour works perfectly for cooler weather too, especially when offset by denim and the complementary tones of her brown, suede accessories.
Of course, we can’t ignore her adidas trainers. The brand’s handball spezial shoes are quickly becoming a bestseller, perhaps inpart due to their similarity to our favourite adidas Sambas. Boasting a smooth suede upper in an earthy brown tone, with a gum sole creating a cohesive look, Claudia’s comfortable trainers are a style that can pair effortlessly with any of your favourite jeans to add softer texture and a neutral tone to cosy, comfortable outfits.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.