Dakota Johnson’s low-key jeans, trainers, and padded jacket outfit formula is the polished look I’m relying on for spring

It's hard to find fashion motivation in January, so I've dived into the archives to help reinvigorate my wardrobe. Longing for spring, and more specifically, white jeans, Dakota Johnson's on-set look from Materialists might be a throwback, but her low-key outfit formula is so wearable right now.

Stepping out in white jeans, sporty Nike Cortez trainers and a three-quarter-length padded jacket that echoes this season's must-have barn jacket, Dakota completed her look with a pair of rectangular sunnies and a navy baseball cap.

Her chic padded coat is actually vintage Hermès, and despite it being snapped in 2024, her ankle-grazing jeans are from one of this season's trending denim styles, RE/DONE’s 70s stove-pipe straight-leg jeans. Paired with sporty, low-profile Nike Cortez trainers, this casual look is one that you can layer with knitwear for the January chill, before moving it into early spring with ease.

(Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Follow Dakota's Easy Outfit Formula

While the past year has been all about the adidas Samba, and the best white trainers never go out of style, Dakota’s retro-inspired pair of Nike Cortez trainers is one to watch out for this year. With a low-profile, slim silhouette and selection of bold colourways, they perfectly tap into trainer trends for 2026, and shoppers say they’re “super comfortable” too.

When it came to styling up her comfortable footwear, there was no better choice than white jeans. With their frayed hem, easy-going fit and ankle-grazing length, the silhouette complemented the sleek shape and low profile of her trainers, and the slimmer leg perfectly plays into the denim trends for 2026.

Even as we’re wishfully talking about spring-ready outfits, there’s the practical and realistic fact that we’re going to have to take at least some of our winter capsule wardrobe staples with us, and a quilted jacket like Dakota’s makes for perfect, easy-going transitional wear. In a beige tone, the vintage jacket created a smart, neutral colour palette across her outfit, with the hue complementing that of her bright, white denim – and the quilted style is also a sure-fire way to bring in texture to any laid-back look.