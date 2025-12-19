Jennifer Aniston proves white trainers are still a winner in winter by wearing them with turn-up jeans and a smart black coat
It's the ideal outfit for a rainy day
Thought your white trainers wouldn't get an outing until spring? Jennifer Aniston - the queen of styling jeans and trainers - just showed us how to make them work in the winter months.
She was pictured on a rainy evening in LA last month, wearing a pair of slim blue jeans turned up at the hem, adding white leather trainers, a simple black top and a smart black longline coat.
I love how her outerwear really sharpens up the casual combination of jeans and trainers, making them spot on for a dinner date. What's more, the turned-up cuff on the jeans is not only one of the biggest denim trends 2025, but it also makes them perfectly practical in wet weather. No soggy hems here, thank you! The leather fabric of the trainers is crucial, too - you don't want to be dodging puddles in canvas sneakers.
Shop Jennifer's look
Zara is second to none for smart winter coats if you ask me. I purchase one from there every couple of years, and you can refer to our Zara size guide to make sure you find exactly the right fit for you.
It's safe to say we really love these supportive trainers here at woman&home. Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum recently reviewed them, and they finished in our top styles for both the most comfortable trainers and the best white trainers when we carried out testing.
In classic Jennifer style, she added minimal jewellery or accessories - just a small stack of rings and a simple hair clip. Pared-back simplicity is absolutely what the Friends star does best, and it's proof that if you invest in some key items for your winter capsule wardrobe, deciding what to wear every day will be a doddle. And each staple piece will work all year round, too. I can totally imagine Jen wearing these jeans with her signature flip-flops and a white tank top in the summer months, too.
