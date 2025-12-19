Jump to category:
Jennifer Aniston proves white trainers are still a winner in winter by wearing them with turn-up jeans and a smart black coat

It's the ideal outfit for a rainy day

Jennifer Aniston steps out for dinner date with Jim Curtis and friends at Pace in Los Angeles 14/11/2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Thought your white trainers wouldn't get an outing until spring? Jennifer Aniston - the queen of styling jeans and trainers - just showed us how to make them work in the winter months.

She was pictured on a rainy evening in LA last month, wearing a pair of slim blue jeans turned up at the hem, adding white leather trainers, a simple black top and a smart black longline coat.

In classic Jennifer style, she added minimal jewellery or accessories - just a small stack of rings and a simple hair clip. Pared-back simplicity is absolutely what the Friends star does best, and it's proof that if you invest in some key items for your winter capsule wardrobe, deciding what to wear every day will be a doddle. And each staple piece will work all year round, too. I can totally imagine Jen wearing these jeans with her signature flip-flops and a white tank top in the summer months, too.

