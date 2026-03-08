Sara Davies gives a masterclass in smart casual dressing thanks to her sporty side-striped trousers and bold blazer combo

The athleisure trend is never far from the fashion spotlight and continues to look good season after season. You don’t need to be kitted out in gym-ready basics from top-to-toe to try this look, though – even just a small detail can bring a sporty twist to your outfit, as proven by Sara Davies.

The entrepreneur and TV star wowed while on 'This Morning' in a pair of black, wide-leg trousers which featured a red, racing-style stripe down the sides, which gave her outfit a sports-inspired aesthetic.

Styling them brilliantly by adding a smart blazer and some sculptured heels, the black base, complete with flashes of red, ticked off one of the key fashion colour trends of 2026 and made the right kind of style statement. And it’s a great high-meets-low look to emulate for a day at the office or cocktail hour.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

Damart Single Breasted Jacket £37.99 (was £74.99) at Damart A blazer has the magical ability to add instant polish to any look, and a bold red hue gives the staple a fun rework. Fire engine red is big news for the months ahead, too. Threadbare Pleated Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £40 at ASOS These relaxed trousers feature a red and white trim like Sara's and will look great paired with a similar colour combination. John Lewis Bamboo Feature Heel Leather Occasion Mules £99 at John Lewis Sara's ASOS heels have sold out now, but you can recreate her red and gold sandals with this equally glamorous pair.

Shop More Trousers

TU Clothing Side Stripe Wide Leg Joggers £20 at Sainsburys A dark green pair like these will look chic with just a white t-shirt, or give them a lift with a bright yellow or orange top. M&S Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £40 at M&S This understated take on sporty bottoms gives the athleisure trend a very grown-up spin. Team them with a simple black roll neck and pumps. Love&Roses Navy Straight Leg Trousers £42 at Next A drawstring waist means you can adjust this pair to fit snuggly at your middle and they will still feel comfy to wear all day.

As well as looking great, a contrast line down each leg will work as a clever illusion to make your silhouette appear taller.

The coloured seams are subtle, so they won't feel OTT with other prints too, so when it comes to styling your bottoms, you can wear your trousers with pretty much any tops.

Right now, try adding a classic Breton stripe t-shirt or a plain vest for a casual feel or to take your jazzy joggers to after hours, by adding heels and a silky black cami.