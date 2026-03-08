Sara Davies gives a masterclass in smart casual dressing thanks to her sporty side-striped trousers and bold blazer combo
The star wowed in a bold red and black combination
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The athleisure trend is never far from the fashion spotlight and continues to look good season after season. You don’t need to be kitted out in gym-ready basics from top-to-toe to try this look, though – even just a small detail can bring a sporty twist to your outfit, as proven by Sara Davies.
The entrepreneur and TV star wowed while on 'This Morning' in a pair of black, wide-leg trousers which featured a red, racing-style stripe down the sides, which gave her outfit a sports-inspired aesthetic.
Styling them brilliantly by adding a smart blazer and some sculptured heels, the black base, complete with flashes of red, ticked off one of the key fashion colour trends of 2026 and made the right kind of style statement. And it’s a great high-meets-low look to emulate for a day at the office or cocktail hour.
Shop the Look
Shop More Trousers
As well as looking great, a contrast line down each leg will work as a clever illusion to make your silhouette appear taller.
The coloured seams are subtle, so they won't feel OTT with other prints too, so when it comes to styling your bottoms, you can wear your trousers with pretty much any tops.
Right now, try adding a classic Breton stripe t-shirt or a plain vest for a casual feel or to take your jazzy joggers to after hours, by adding heels and a silky black cami.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.