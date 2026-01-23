Charlize Theron's wide-leg pinstripe trousers and oversized tee is the nostalgic, 90s-inspired outfit formula you didn't know you needed

Whether she's out and about running errands or gracing the red carpet, Charlize Theron's style has long been envied. Her cool and confident minimalist aesthetic balances sharp tailoring with a modern edge, creating a polished and understated look that many aspire to imitate.

While many of us are currently on a 2016 nostalgia trip thanks to social media trends, Charlize arrived at a screening of the second series of Palm Royale in Los Angeles in an outfit that put a new spin on a Nineties-style favourite, pinstripe trousers.

Once a businessman's must-have, Charlize's take on this wardrobe classic offered a smart casual outfit idea as an alternative to the traditionally stuffy piece. The actress paired her sold-out Stella McCartney trousers with a pair of the brand's white trainers and a boxy-cut tee from Givenchy for a casual, contemporary look that reflected the relaxed industry event.

Play with proportions this spring

If you've been wondering what to wear with wide-leg trousers, Charlize Theron's outfit offers a new spin on this winter capsule wardrobe favourite. Usually, we'd pair voluminous trousers with a fitted top, but Charlize bucked the trend with this oversized tee from Givenchy, creating a laid-back and stylish look.

By opting for a top that finishes around her waistline, the proportions are kept balanced, avoiding the illusion of shortened legs that can occur when wearing a longer top with wide-leg trousers.

The pinstripe of her trousers also helps alleviate this potential problem by creating a line for the eye to follow. If you want to try this trend, the most flattering way to style your trousers is with a top that lands on or around the waist of your trousers to create a narrower point in your silhouette.

While pinstripes have often been thought of as traditional and perhaps a bit boring, they are a surprisingly flattering style as the subtle stripe draws the eye along the leg, creating the illusion of a longer, leaner silhouette.

We love how Charlize has taken two opposing items and turned them into a stylish, subversive outfit. While we've often espoused the pairing of a trouser suit with a t-shirt, this statement style adds another twist.

If there's anything that we can take away from Charlize Theron's nostalgic pinstripe outfit, it's that classic pieces such as pinstripe wide leg trousers never really go out of style, so why not try updating yours with a contrasting graphic tee to take them away from their workday roots and turn them into a cool date night outfit idea for your next night out.