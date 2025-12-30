Scarlett Johansson has us feeling 90s nostalgia in tapered jeans and an oversized blazer

A whole host of denim trends took off in 2025, with celebrities endorsing everything from skinny silhouettes to wide-leg jeans, while ultra-baggy styles and barrel leg shapes continued their meteoric reigns. But Scarlett Johansson has us considering a more nostalgic silhouette as we head into the new year.

Spotted out and about in New York City earlier this year, she styled up a pair of jeans with a sleek, tapered leg, a high-waist and mid-blue denim wash - and the resulting look has left us with serious 90s nostalgia.

She leaned into this retro-inspired feel with a 90s classic, the ribbed cardigan (you remember it), while Stella McCartney’s sold-out herringbone wool blazer and a pair of sleek, black ankle boots finished off the look for an elevated and modern flair.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Scarlett Johansson's Elevated Everyday Look

Whether you’re looking for smart casual outfit ideas or want to elevate the everyday, Scarlett's outfit offers heaps of inspiration on how to refresh your most comfortable jeans this season.

All the colour you need is brought in by Scarlett’s choice of bold, blue denim, with the wash brightening up the neutral staples she styled alongside her trousers. Even the charcoal grey of her ribbed, button-up top doesn’t feel too stark or dark, with the textured basic balancing casual with an elevated touch thanks to its deep V-neckline.

By opting for a lighter colour for her blazer, Scarlett not only played into the soft, neutral hues that took over autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, but the subtle, speckled herringbone introduced an extra hit of texture to the outfit, too. Its warm, wintery feel is everything we could want from a jacket in the colder part of the year, and its oversized shape makes it perfect for styling with tapered jeans like Scarlett’s.