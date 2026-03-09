Alexa Chung embraces this season's biggest jacket trend – pairing a Mango leather bomber with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats

Alexa Chung reminds us of the unbeatable power of a well-styled leather jacket as she attends Paris Fashion Week. Not only is this styling combination worth noting, but we're eager to shop her exact leather jacket as it's from a high-street favourite, Mango.

Leather bomber-style jackets are everywhere at the moment, from the runways to celebrity style, but if you've been wondering how to style one without overthinking it, look no further than Alexa Chung's straight-leg jeans and ballet flats combination. The beauty of this outfit is that it's easy to recreate, and full of staples that should already be part of your spring capsule wardrobe.

The model wears Mango's Oversized Leather Jacket, alongside light-wash straight-leg jeans, casual black ballet flats and underneath she layers a cobalt slogan sweatshirt over a duty blue collared shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She finishes the look with an archival Prada brocade satchel that she was first spotted carrying back in 2015. Prada debuted the patchwork handbag back in September 2014 as part of its spring 2015 collection, and eleven years later, Chung is still sporting this style.

Not only does her patchwork satchel enhance this daytime look, but we can't help but notice that her large floral earrings are also an on-trend addition. Aligning with the spring/summer 2026 jewellery trend's love of all-things statement-making, these sculptural earrings are a welcome finishing touch.

Shop Alexa's Jacket & Similar Styles

exact match Mango Oversized Leather Jacket With Lapels - Women £349.99 at Mango Made with 100% buffalo leather, this bomber jacket is an investment piece that should see you through plenty of seasons of wear. Its slightly discoloured seams add to its vintage appeal, and the relaxed fit makes it the perfect layering piece. Topshop Faux Leather Funnel Detail Bomber Jacket £72 (was £80) at ASOS This bomber jacket is made with a smooth faux-leather and features an oversized, padded design. Ideal for pairing with laid-back denim and your best white trainers, this jacket will soon become your go-to spring companion. Zara 100% Leather Bomber Jacket £289 at Zara Made from real leather, this bomber jacket is the kind of wardrobe staple you'll be wearing for years to come. It features a high neck, long sleeves and handy front pockets.

Shop Alexa's Look

Bomber jackets and leather jackets are firmly back in the spotlight this season, and designers and high-street brands are fully embracing oversized, slouchy silhouettes. If you want to try out this style of outerwear, we'd recommend taking styling notes from Alexa's outfit.

When styling an oversized jacket, straight-leg trouser silhouettes will help to balance out your figure, and the addition of comfy flats is a practical and stylish choice. Try adding a pop of colour in the form of knitwear or a colourful blouse underneath darker-toned jackets.