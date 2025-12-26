Pippa Middleton's heritage check coat proves this timeless print is the chicest choice when investing in outerwear
It's the print that will always look fresh, and it's everywhere this season
Regular readers will know my penchant for leopard print, but at this time of year, I make space in my wardrobe for another charming print: checks.
The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton offered the ultimate coat inspiration back in 2018 when she wore this check coat from Alexa Chung's collection on repeat - and it's no exaggeration to say I'm still thinking about it.
The double-breasted cut and longline design feel really smart, and would work over everything from leggings to a tailored trouser suit. I love the little flash of yellow running through Pippa's style too, which was, of course, also Alexa Chung's go-to coat when it first came out.
This winter warmer is definitely inkeeping with the coat trends 2025, as you can see by the high street alternatives I've found, ranging from H&M to ME+EM. Happy shopping!
Shop Pippa's look
This one's a bit of splurge, but trust me when I say you'll be wearing it for years. ME+EM is one of the best British clothing brands and people seem to get hooked after one purchase. Check out (no pun intended...) the ME+EM sale if you've already spent all your money on Christmas presents.
I love barrel leg jeans, but you really can't go wrong with a classic pair of skinnies, especially when you're styling ankle boots. These are stretchy, plus they're available in three different lengths and various colour options too - and all for just £35.
Pippa's boots are the now sold out Russell & Bromley Tristar Triple Strap boots, but these Western boots are a fresher take on the studded boot trend. Air & Grace make some of the most comfortable trainers we've tested here on the fashion team, so it stands to reason the boots will be super comfy as well.
I spoke to woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock about this outfit, as she's an expert in both Kate and Pippa's wardrobes. She said: "Pippa Middleton’s style can easily be overlooked compared to her sister Catherine’s, but it’s equally timeless and - back in the day especially - easy to replicate.
"This checked coat was beautifully structured with the lapels and double-breasted cut. The pattern feels very traditional, and I’m not surprised that this coat was a longer length. Maxi or midi coats are still staples in Pippa’s wardrobe and are a clever choice too, providing plenty of coverage.
"I can easily imagine her wearing this coat nowadays, but I suspect she might swap the trendy studded boots for something sleeker and simpler."
