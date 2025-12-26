Pippa Middleton's heritage check coat proves this timeless print is the chicest choice when investing in outerwear

Regular readers will know my penchant for leopard print, but at this time of year, I make space in my wardrobe for another charming print: checks.

The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton offered the ultimate coat inspiration back in 2018 when she wore this check coat from Alexa Chung's collection on repeat - and it's no exaggeration to say I'm still thinking about it.

The double-breasted cut and longline design feel really smart, and would work over everything from leggings to a tailored trouser suit. I love the little flash of yellow running through Pippa's style too, which was, of course, also Alexa Chung's go-to coat when it first came out.

This winter warmer is definitely inkeeping with the coat trends 2025, as you can see by the high street alternatives I've found, ranging from H&M to ME+EM. Happy shopping!

I spoke to woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock about this outfit, as she's an expert in both Kate and Pippa's wardrobes. She said: "Pippa Middleton’s style can easily be overlooked compared to her sister Catherine’s, but it’s equally timeless and - back in the day especially - easy to replicate.

"This checked coat was beautifully structured with the lapels and double-breasted cut. The pattern feels very traditional, and I’m not surprised that this coat was a longer length. Maxi or midi coats are still staples in Pippa’s wardrobe and are a clever choice too, providing plenty of coverage.

"I can easily imagine her wearing this coat nowadays, but I suspect she might swap the trendy studded boots for something sleeker and simpler."

