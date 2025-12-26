Jump to category:
Pippa Middleton's heritage check coat proves this timeless print is the chicest choice when investing in outerwear

It's the print that will always look fresh, and it's everywhere this season

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Pippa Middleton spotted leaving the gym in London 16/03/2018
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Regular readers will know my penchant for leopard print, but at this time of year, I make space in my wardrobe for another charming print: checks.

The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton offered the ultimate coat inspiration back in 2018 when she wore this check coat from Alexa Chung's collection on repeat - and it's no exaggeration to say I'm still thinking about it.

Pippa Middleton spotted leaving the gym in London 16/03/2018

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Pippa's look

I spoke to woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock about this outfit, as she's an expert in both Kate and Pippa's wardrobes. She said: "Pippa Middleton’s style can easily be overlooked compared to her sister Catherine’s, but it’s equally timeless and - back in the day especially - easy to replicate.

"This checked coat was beautifully structured with the lapels and double-breasted cut. The pattern feels very traditional, and I’m not surprised that this coat was a longer length. Maxi or midi coats are still staples in Pippa’s wardrobe and are a clever choice too, providing plenty of coverage.

"I can easily imagine her wearing this coat nowadays, but I suspect she might swap the trendy studded boots for something sleeker and simpler."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

