Kate Hudson's cosy checked coat is the kind of wardrobe piece that you'll reach for every year
Kate Hudson took to Instagram in a beige-and-stone coloured checked coat that immediately led to the comments section flooding with questions about where the cosy coat is from.
Heritage checks have been everywhere lately, dominating as one of the best winter coat trends 2025 and quietly carrying over into the upcoming spring collections. From oversized wool styles to some of the best trench coats being covered in plaid or herringbone, designers and high-street brands have leaned heavily into checked prints.
The warming wool coat was spotted in a series of photos Kate shared whilst announcing how honoured she feels to be nominated for a BAFTA for her recently released film Song Sung Blue.
I can envision wearing this coat all year round, from the freezing winter months well into spring due to its neutral colourway and playful print. If, like me, you're wondering where this coat is originally from, you're in luck. British fashion designer Tan France quickly commented, "Wait, that's my coat!! I designed that!!" revealing that it was originally part of his Was Him Tan France Collection.
Although her exact coat isn't available to shop, you don't have to look too far to find similar outerwear styles, and we've done the hard work for you by rounding up some fabulous alternatives.
Shop Checked Coats
The British clothing brand House of Bruar is worn by the Royal Family, including the Princess of Wales. This beautifully made checked coat is an investment piece that should last for years to come. Its wool fabric is naturally insulating, and its funnel neck design should keep the cold at bay.
Offering a shorter cropped design, this checked jacket is ideal for the transitional months. Perfect for pairing with your favourite jeans and best white trainers, this is the kind of wardrobe staple you'll get plenty of wear out of.
There's something so statement-making about a checked piece of outerwear, and it's the sort of trending piece that actually never fades out of fashion. Layered over denim or worn as part of white jeans outfits, a coat like this doesn't really date and feels super chic.
Plus, if you opt for an airy stone colour or bright neutral check, you can style it with a range of shades from your winter capsule wardrobe, from more daring tones, including crimson red or sunshine yellow, to dark wintery neutrals such as chocolate brown or khaki; the options are endless.
