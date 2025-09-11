From aviator edge to suede sophisticated: Are the coat trends 2025 the chicest we've seen yet?
Your guide to the outerwear pieces worth investing in this season
The coat trends 2025 are proving that outerwear is not solely about practicality, offering statement pieces that form an entire outfit. From Saint Laurent's aviator-inspired bombers in supple leather thrown over sweeping gowns, to Prada's floor-length faux-furs paired with seasonal knitwear, coats this year are set to take centre stage in your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Aviator-inspired jackets bring a rebellious edge to the coat trends 2025, spotted on several designer runways, including Saint Laurent, Givenchy, and Miu Miu. Scarf coats, seen at Burberry in heritage checks, exude functional elegance, whilst the funnel-neck designs we've spotted at Chloé and Hermès feel sculptural and sophisticated.
Suede jackets and trenches also remain as one of the key coat trends 2025, adding a soft and tactile feel to the autumn/winter collections. We've rounded up the very best of the upcoming outerwear trends and our favourite pieces from the best winter coats to autumn layers that are certainly worth shopping for the season ahead.
Aviator-style leather jackets
Hunting for autumn outfit ideas? Aviator-inspired bomber jackets are the perfect layer to throw over a simple t-shirt and your favourite denim jeans. We've seen this style gaining traction in recent seasons; however, this season, expect to see leather-heavy interpretations in dark autumnal neutrals from mocha mousse to pitch black.
The scarf coat
The scarf coat offers a functional silhouette that keeps you warm and provides cohesive styling without a second thought. This clever hybrid piece of outerwear will allow you to move through the season with ease - and we're sure you will reap the benefits when temperatures truly start to drop. Notable styles spotted at both Schiaparelli and Burberry.
Suede, suede, suede
It's no surprise that suede is carrying on into this season of trends. We've noted designers leaning into its bohemian aesthetic, reworking the fabric into everything from cropped bomber jackets to full-length trenches. Its appeal lies in its soft, supple texture and its typically warm tan or brown shades. Although we've spotted the material being reimagined in bold shades, including a lime green front-zipper coat from Hermès.
Faux-fur coats
Faux-fur coats are replacing the real thing this season, with cropped, floor-length, and sculptural designs being spotted at major designer runways, including Khaite and Prada's A/W25 collections. Inspired by 70s glamour, designers are showcasing plus faux fur as a sustainable alternative to the real deal. When styling a faux-fur jacket, we'd reccomend letting the outerwear piece take centre stage by making it the focal point.
Funnel Neck
Funnel-neck collars are heavily trending this year, mainly for their sleek silhouette, built-in warmth, and elegant aesthetic. Spotted on runways, including the French fashion house Chloé and at one of the best British brands, Stella McCartney's runway, funnel-neck coats exude a quiet luxury feel. For styling, skip scarves and opt for sleek, minimal layers. Try pairing a long funnel-neck coat with wide-leg trousers for maximum impact.
This asymmetrical coat is crafted from a soft cashmere-wool blend and finished with a funnel-neck collar for maximum impact. Layer over your best wool jumper or simply a smart shirt.
When it comes to investing in a new coat for the cooler season ahead, the smartest approach would be to consider what you already have in your existing wardrobe. Not only should you draw from trending factors like the autumn/winter colour trends 2025, but consider the longer-term and how the piece fits into your existing personal style and how each item can work year to year.
FAQ's
What is the jacket trend for 2025?
From luxurious suede and sharp aviator-inspired bombers, to sculptural funnel-neck designs this season the coat trends 2025 offer a variety of versatile designs that cater to a wide range of personal styles, body types and practical needs.
