Trends have a tendency to come and go, and there's nothing more frustrating than finally embracing a fashion item everyone has told you about, only for you to discover it's already over.

The suede jacket trend has been around for a little while now. They've quietly replaced leather jackets as a spring and autumn staple, and the good news is they're showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. And it's not too late to invest!

The high street style that Rachel Stevens wore back in 2024 is still my all-time favourite. It's the Mint Velvet Tan Suede Jacket, and at £299, it's an investment piece, but I guarantee you'll be wearing this for a long time to come. It immediately elevates the simplest of outfits, from jeans and trainers to black tailored trousers and a white T-shirt. The deep tan colour exudes Quiet Luxury, and the patch pockets add a practical element for walks in the sunshine when you don't want to carry a bag.

Article continues below

A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens) A photo posted by on

Shop the jacket

Exact match Mint Velvet Tan Suede Jacket £299 at Mint Velvet If you ask me, this is the best suede jacket on the high street. There's some strong competition out there, like the Sezane Will jacket or the Rixo Dionne, but this one is a great length and feels buttery soft. It's also available in red, khaki green, pale pink or chocolate brown if you'd prefer. Size up if you're likely to wear a few layers underneath, and lean into the retro vibe by teaming yours with a pair of flared jeans.

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

You can, of course, opt for faux suede, but in the long run, investing in the real deal will be worth it. I bought a suede jacket earlier this year, and I've already been surprised by how much wear I've had out of it. I thought the weather would be much more prohibitive!

I've seen a lot of praise for Mint Velvet's leather and suede range this season, plus Cat Deeley is also a huge fan of Mint Velvet's suede trench coat, so you'll be in good company.

Shop more suede jackets

Sezane Will Jacket in Camel Suede £240 at Sezane Rachel also has this jacket by French clothing brand Sezane in her wardrobe. This one is a bit more of a shirt silhouette, and is a bit longer if you like a jacket that skims over your hips. I've got several iterations of the Will jacket and love them all. M&S Suedette Collarless Jacket £46 at M&S If you're in your minimalist era, this collarless jacket might just take your fancy. Seriously, M&S is just unstoppable at the moment, right? The only downside of that is pieces sell out quickly, so don't hesitate to add it to your basket. Rixo Dionne Suede Jacket in Brown Retro Daisy Applique Tan £495 at Rixo This Rixo jacket is going all out for flower power vibes. I can see this working really well over a floaty boho dress in the summer. One reviewer wrote: "Love this jacket! A real heritage piece that I will wear for ever."

Disclaimer This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.