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The suede jacket trend is here to stay - and Rachel Stevens' high street style is still my favourite

Her Mint Velvet jacket is available in several colours and costs £299

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Rachel Stevens attends the Spring Summer 2022 launch event for FW Bridge x F&amp;F
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Trends have a tendency to come and go, and there's nothing more frustrating than finally embracing a fashion item everyone has told you about, only for you to discover it's already over.

The suede jacket trend has been around for a little while now. They've quietly replaced leather jackets as a spring and autumn staple, and the good news is they're showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. And it's not too late to invest!

The high street style that Rachel Stevens wore back in 2024 is still my all-time favourite. It's the Mint Velvet Tan Suede Jacket, and at £299, it's an investment piece, but I guarantee you'll be wearing this for a long time to come. It immediately elevates the simplest of outfits, from jeans and trainers to black tailored trousers and a white T-shirt. The deep tan colour exudes Quiet Luxury, and the patch pockets add a practical element for walks in the sunshine when you don't want to carry a bag.

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Three images of the Mint Velvet Tan Suede Jacket on models

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

You can, of course, opt for faux suede, but in the long run, investing in the real deal will be worth it. I bought a suede jacket earlier this year, and I've already been surprised by how much wear I've had out of it. I thought the weather would be much more prohibitive!

I've seen a lot of praise for Mint Velvet's leather and suede range this season, plus Cat Deeley is also a huge fan of Mint Velvet's suede trench coat, so you'll be in good company.

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Disclaimer

This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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