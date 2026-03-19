Ruth Langsford’s spring-ready swap for black blazers makes smart casual outfits easy
Now that the sun is out, we’re recreating her tailored look
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Celebrating her 66th birthday in style, Ruth Langsford has found the perfect spring capsule wardrobe staple to welcome sunnier weather in. Posing in the south of France wearing a pair of oversized sunnies, Ruth opted for a creamy, neutral linen blazer over classic black, and the lighter layer was ideal for spring climes.
Worn over a plain, white t-shirt and styled with a pair of black, high-waisted trousers, her smart casual look was both polished and effortless, with the jacket elevating her laid-back look.
Now that the warm weather is moving in, a lighter coloured blazer is an easy switch for classic black and navy iterations. Ideal for jeans and blazer outfits, Ruth's easy swap is one we’ll be copying when wearing our own favourite denim, tailored trousers, midi skirts and even over dresses for an extra layer.Article continues below
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While the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 have been dominated by bright hues, there’s no going wrong with a light neutral. A sure-fire way to increase versatility, especially when it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, having a light, breezy blazer like Ruth’s on hand makes dressing for the heat a breeze.
Styling her blazer over a plain, white t-shirt makes the outfit incredibly versatile, as it adds a polished feel to the more laid-back basic. Whether it’s for birthday drinks in the sunshine, a day at the office, or anything in between, a smart tee is a great switch-out for more traditional shirting.
Although we can't see what shoes Ruth opted for, her outfit lends itself to everything from sandals and heels to a pair of trainers, proving the versatility of jeans and jacket ensembles.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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