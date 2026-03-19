Ruth Langsford’s spring-ready swap for black blazers makes smart casual outfits easy

Celebrating her 66th birthday in style, Ruth Langsford has found the perfect spring capsule wardrobe staple to welcome sunnier weather in. Posing in the south of France wearing a pair of oversized sunnies, Ruth opted for a creamy, neutral linen blazer over classic black, and the lighter layer was ideal for spring climes.

Worn over a plain, white t-shirt and styled with a pair of black, high-waisted trousers, her smart casual look was both polished and effortless, with the jacket elevating her laid-back look.

Now that the warm weather is moving in, a lighter coloured blazer is an easy switch for classic black and navy iterations. Ideal for jeans and blazer outfits, Ruth's easy swap is one we’ll be copying when wearing our own favourite denim, tailored trousers, midi skirts and even over dresses for an extra layer.

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A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Shop Neutral Blazers

Boden Woodbridge Linen Blazer £199 at Boden This easy-going blazer, with its sharp lapels and structured shoulders, is given a relaxed look thanks to breathable linen fabric. The natural fabric makes it ideal for warming spring temperatures. Nobody's Child Cream Boyfriend Blazer £149 at Nobody's Child With an oversized fit that keeps it feeling relaxed, this ivory blazer is cut to a single-breasted silhouette. Statement lapels keep it feeling sharp, with a mock horn button adding a subtle but elevated finish. M&S Lyocell Rich Single Breasted Blazer with Linen £65 at M&S A light and bright option from spring into summer, this tailored jacket is wearable over t-shirts, blouses or dresses. Infused with a touch of linen for a spring-ready look and breathable finish.

Get Ruth Langsford's Style

Next Black Slim Supersoft Jeans £26 at Next Ruth's choice of simple black trousers makes her spring outfit an easy one to recreate. These slim-fit Next jeans are a great switch for more tailored designs for a relaxed finish. H&M Cotton t-Shirt £12.99 at H&M This basic t-shirt is made to feel all the more luxe thanks to its 96% cotton fabric, its 'dense cotton jersey' finish and its round, rib-trimmed neckline. Shoppers say they love the 'heavier material' that adds an elevated feel to this simple piece. Mint Velvet Black Oversized Square Sunglasses £59 at Mint Velvet There's no better way to add a touch of glamour to an outfit than with some oversized sunglasses. Practical in sunny weather, this pair are so similar to Ruth's statement style with large, rectangular frames.

While the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 have been dominated by bright hues, there’s no going wrong with a light neutral. A sure-fire way to increase versatility, especially when it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, having a light, breezy blazer like Ruth’s on hand makes dressing for the heat a breeze.

Styling her blazer over a plain, white t-shirt makes the outfit incredibly versatile, as it adds a polished feel to the more laid-back basic. Whether it’s for birthday drinks in the sunshine, a day at the office, or anything in between, a smart tee is a great switch-out for more traditional shirting.

Although we can't see what shoes Ruth opted for, her outfit lends itself to everything from sandals and heels to a pair of trainers, proving the versatility of jeans and jacket ensembles.

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