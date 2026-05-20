Ruth Langsford's Broderie Anglaise blouse is a summer staple that works perfectly with jeans and espadrilles

While the weather remains unpredictable (which might be an understatement), we’re relying on our jeans to carry us through everyday and work in both the rain and sunny spells we’re seeing. But even when it’s pouring, we still want to bring a summer-ready feel to our style - and Ruth Langsford found the perfect seasonal piece to wear with jeans, whatever the weather.

Last year, she styled the Ruth Langsford turn back boyfriend jeans by QVC with a Broderie Anglaise blouse. Simple but effective, the pairing of turn-up jeans and white cut-out top felt very feminine and elegant, with the Broderie design fanning out in floral shapes for a style that just screams summer.

The blouse was from her QVC collection, as were her bold orange Ruth Langsford wedge platform sandals by QVC, and this year she has released an updated style for 2026 that’s just as chic. It’s a piece we’ll be wearing with our jeans now, layered under a warm, waterproof coat, and when the weather warms up, it will really come into its own.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Shop Broderie Anglaise blouses

QVC Ruth Langsford Broderie Pattern Shirt £49.80 at QVC This year, Ruth has released a new Broderie blouse as part of her QVC collaboration, and it is a stunning piece. With its cut-out pattern bringing a summery feel, it is perfectly smart with its button-through front, while a relaxed fit keeps it feeling everyday-friendly. River Island White Cotton Poplin Broderie Shirt £39 at River Island With a similar neat collar and crisp, structured look as Ruth's blouse, this River Island piece has a more statement-making Broderie pattern that really catches the eye. It is also made from 100% cotton for a light and breathable feel that's perfect for spring/summer. M&S Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Front Blouse £36 at M&S In place of a structured collar, this blouse has a tie detail at its neckline for a more laidback yet still neat and feminine flair, while a ruffled collar adds wow-factor. The all-over Broderie pattern is so stunning, with an easy-going regular fit making it effortless to style.

How to styles yours

EXACT MATCH QVC Ruth Langsford Turn Back Boyfriend Jean £54 at QVC If you're looking to refresh your denim this spring, turn-up jeans are a great option that feel more warm-weather appropriate. Ruth's pair, with their pale blue hue and cuffed hem, are a great choice. EXACT MATCH QVC Ruth Langsford Wedge Platform Sandal £95.40 at QVC Ruth's wedged, espadrille sandals are a style that can effortlessly elevate jeans outfits this spring and summer, with their blend of smart and casual style making them a versatile addition to any shoe collection. Next The Set 2 Pack Wide Leg Turn Up Hem Jeans £40 at Next These wide-leg, turn-up jeans are not only flattering and versatile with their elevated shape that can be dressed up or down, but they're also a bargain as they come in a set of two (one mid-wash blue and the other a dark blue) and cost just £40.

We’re often left wondering ‘what should I wear today’ with the changing weather forecast, but Ruth’s blouse is a failsafe option for elevated, everyday dressing that still feels incredibly wearable with jeans. It can easily be paired with any of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, however her blouse has us desperate for some sun so we can show it off!

Leaning into the bright, airy feel of her top, Ruth added jeans in a lighter blue hue with a turn-up leg, which feels more warm-weather friendly than the darker washes and long, wide-leg silhouettes that have been dominating denim trends for 2026. The shorter hem also allows Ruth’s choice of bold espadrilles to shine.

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