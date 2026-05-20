Ruth Langsford's Broderie Anglaise blouse is a summer staple that works perfectly with jeans and espadrilles
Her breezy look is one we’re recreating for effortless everyday dressing
While the weather remains unpredictable (which might be an understatement), we’re relying on our jeans to carry us through everyday and work in both the rain and sunny spells we’re seeing. But even when it’s pouring, we still want to bring a summer-ready feel to our style - and Ruth Langsford found the perfect seasonal piece to wear with jeans, whatever the weather.
Last year, she styled the Ruth Langsford turn back boyfriend jeans by QVC with a Broderie Anglaise blouse. Simple but effective, the pairing of turn-up jeans and white cut-out top felt very feminine and elegant, with the Broderie design fanning out in floral shapes for a style that just screams summer.
The blouse was from her QVC collection, as were her bold orange Ruth Langsford wedge platform sandals by QVC, and this year she has released an updated style for 2026 that’s just as chic. It’s a piece we’ll be wearing with our jeans now, layered under a warm, waterproof coat, and when the weather warms up, it will really come into its own.
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Shop Broderie Anglaise blouses
This year, Ruth has released a new Broderie blouse as part of her QVC collaboration, and it is a stunning piece. With its cut-out pattern bringing a summery feel, it is perfectly smart with its button-through front, while a relaxed fit keeps it feeling everyday-friendly.
With a similar neat collar and crisp, structured look as Ruth's blouse, this River Island piece has a more statement-making Broderie pattern that really catches the eye. It is also made from 100% cotton for a light and breathable feel that's perfect for spring/summer.
In place of a structured collar, this blouse has a tie detail at its neckline for a more laidback yet still neat and feminine flair, while a ruffled collar adds wow-factor. The all-over Broderie pattern is so stunning, with an easy-going regular fit making it effortless to style.
How to styles yours
EXACT MATCH
If you're looking to refresh your denim this spring, turn-up jeans are a great option that feel more warm-weather appropriate. Ruth's pair, with their pale blue hue and cuffed hem, are a great choice.
EXACT MATCH
Ruth's wedged, espadrille sandals are a style that can effortlessly elevate jeans outfits this spring and summer, with their blend of smart and casual style making them a versatile addition to any shoe collection.
We’re often left wondering ‘what should I wear today’ with the changing weather forecast, but Ruth’s blouse is a failsafe option for elevated, everyday dressing that still feels incredibly wearable with jeans. It can easily be paired with any of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, however her blouse has us desperate for some sun so we can show it off!
Leaning into the bright, airy feel of her top, Ruth added jeans in a lighter blue hue with a turn-up leg, which feels more warm-weather friendly than the darker washes and long, wide-leg silhouettes that have been dominating denim trends for 2026. The shorter hem also allows Ruth’s choice of bold espadrilles to shine.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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