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Ruth Langsford's Broderie Anglaise blouse is a summer staple that works perfectly with jeans and espadrilles

Her breezy look is one we’re recreating for effortless everyday dressing

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
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Ruth Langsford attends the opening night for the new company of &quot;Wicked&quot; at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on April 19, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wicked London Production Ltd)
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While the weather remains unpredictable (which might be an understatement), we’re relying on our jeans to carry us through everyday and work in both the rain and sunny spells we’re seeing. But even when it’s pouring, we still want to bring a summer-ready feel to our style - and Ruth Langsford found the perfect seasonal piece to wear with jeans, whatever the weather.

Last year, she styled the Ruth Langsford turn back boyfriend jeans by QVC with a Broderie Anglaise blouse. Simple but effective, the pairing of turn-up jeans and white cut-out top felt very feminine and elegant, with the Broderie design fanning out in floral shapes for a style that just screams summer.

The blouse was from her QVC collection, as were her bold orange Ruth Langsford wedge platform sandals by QVC, and this year she has released an updated style for 2026 that’s just as chic. It’s a piece we’ll be wearing with our jeans now, layered under a warm, waterproof coat, and when the weather warms up, it will really come into its own.

Shop Broderie Anglaise blouses

How to styles yours

We’re often left wondering ‘what should I wear today’ with the changing weather forecast, but Ruth’s blouse is a failsafe option for elevated, everyday dressing that still feels incredibly wearable with jeans. It can easily be paired with any of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, however her blouse has us desperate for some sun so we can show it off!

Leaning into the bright, airy feel of her top, Ruth added jeans in a lighter blue hue with a turn-up leg, which feels more warm-weather friendly than the darker washes and long, wide-leg silhouettes that have been dominating denim trends for 2026. The shorter hem also allows Ruth’s choice of bold espadrilles to shine.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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