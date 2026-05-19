Jump to category:

I'm calling it now, I think Laura Hamilton's Chelsea Flower Show maxi is the dress of the summer

Her floral frock is my favourite look so far

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Laura Hamilton wears a Aspiga London dress and a Holland Cooper bag to attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The Chelsea Flower Show is in full swing, and naturally, we've seen plenty of floral print dresses to match the stunning gardens. But if you asked me which is my favourite, I'd have to say Laura Hamilton's blooming beautiful outfit.

The presenter of A Place In The Sun teamed the Rose dress by Aspiga with a pair of crystal-embellished shoes that you'd be forgiven for thinking were glamorous heels. Look closer, and you'll see they're actually flats - perfect for a long day of walking around. They're from Holland Cooper, and when styled with a velvet bag from the same brand, Laura got this look spot on.

Shop Laura's look

Aspiga and Holland Cooper are some of the best British clothing brands, so if you've never shopped at either before, they're well worth a try. Aspiga launched twenty years ago, and prides itself on being a sustainable brand, and Holland Cooper can count the Princess of Wales and Mary Berry as fans, so you'll be in good company.

I'm not the only one who thinks Laura's dress will be a smash hit this summer. When Aspiga posted the above video on Instagram, comments included: "Absolute perfection!!", "Great shape - love it" and "dress of my dreams".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.