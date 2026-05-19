I'm calling it now, I think Laura Hamilton's Chelsea Flower Show maxi is the dress of the summer
Her floral frock is my favourite look so far
The Chelsea Flower Show is in full swing, and naturally, we've seen plenty of floral print dresses to match the stunning gardens. But if you asked me which is my favourite, I'd have to say Laura Hamilton's blooming beautiful outfit.
The presenter of A Place In The Sun teamed the Rose dress by Aspiga with a pair of crystal-embellished shoes that you'd be forgiven for thinking were glamorous heels. Look closer, and you'll see they're actually flats - perfect for a long day of walking around. They're from Holland Cooper, and when styled with a velvet bag from the same brand, Laura got this look spot on.
I keep spotting (and swooning over!) this floor-skimming dress on Instagram, but now that I've seen it on Laura, I'm sold. The frilly shoulders, striking colour combination and open back are just beautiful. And did I mention it's got pockets? What more could you ask for...
A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)
A photo posted by on
Shop Laura's look
Exact match
Available in five different colours and prints, as well as regular and petite lengths, you're bound to find a Rose dress you love. It's got an open back, high round neckline and ruffled sleeves, and as Laura proves, it looks so chic with flat shoes.
Exact match
You might associate velvet with Christmas parties, but Laura demonstrated that this bag works just as well with a summer wedding guest dress than a little black party dress.
Exact match
Whilst a lot of people opted for their most comfortable trainers at the Chelsea Flower Show, Laura opted for the most glamorous flats I've ever seen. They're flats that feel formal, and I love the slingback detail and crystal-embellished mesh design.
Laura finished her flawless look with some aviator frames, and it's a reminder not to leave your best sunglasses at home if you're heading to Chelsea this week!
Aspiga and Holland Cooper are some of the best British clothing brands, so if you've never shopped at either before, they're well worth a try. Aspiga launched twenty years ago, and prides itself on being a sustainable brand, and Holland Cooper can count the Princess of Wales and Mary Berry as fans, so you'll be in good company.
A post shared by A S P I G A (@aspigalondon)
A photo posted by on
I'm not the only one who thinks Laura's dress will be a smash hit this summer. When Aspiga posted the above video on Instagram, comments included: "Absolute perfection!!", "Great shape - love it" and "dress of my dreams".
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.