I'm calling it now, I think Laura Hamilton's Chelsea Flower Show maxi is the dress of the summer

The Chelsea Flower Show is in full swing, and naturally, we've seen plenty of floral print dresses to match the stunning gardens. But if you asked me which is my favourite, I'd have to say Laura Hamilton's blooming beautiful outfit.

The presenter of A Place In The Sun teamed the Rose dress by Aspiga with a pair of crystal-embellished shoes that you'd be forgiven for thinking were glamorous heels. Look closer, and you'll see they're actually flats - perfect for a long day of walking around. They're from Holland Cooper, and when styled with a velvet bag from the same brand, Laura got this look spot on.

I keep spotting (and swooning over!) this floor-skimming dress on Instagram, but now that I've seen it on Laura, I'm sold. The frilly shoulders, striking colour combination and open back are just beautiful. And did I mention it's got pockets? What more could you ask for...

A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv) A photo posted by on

Shop Laura's look

Exact match Aspiga Rose Frill Maxi Dress £180 at Aspiga Available in five different colours and prints, as well as regular and petite lengths, you're bound to find a Rose dress you love. It's got an open back, high round neckline and ruffled sleeves, and as Laura proves, it looks so chic with flat shoes.

Aspiga and Holland Cooper are some of the best British clothing brands, so if you've never shopped at either before, they're well worth a try. Aspiga launched twenty years ago, and prides itself on being a sustainable brand, and Holland Cooper can count the Princess of Wales and Mary Berry as fans, so you'll be in good company.

A post shared by A S P I G A (@aspigalondon) A photo posted by on

I'm not the only one who thinks Laura's dress will be a smash hit this summer. When Aspiga posted the above video on Instagram, comments included: "Absolute perfection!!", "Great shape - love it" and "dress of my dreams".