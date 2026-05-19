Kim Cattrall just debuted this stylish haircut for summer - and it's so flattering for fine hair types

Kim Cattrall has always known how to make an entrance, and her appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday was no exception. While the actress turned heads in a chic blush-pink double-breasted blazer worn with ivory wide-leg trousers, it was her hair that was giving us summer style inspiration.

The star arrived at the annual garden event sporting what can only be described as the chicest shag haircut we've seen all season. Featuring soft, face-framing layers with an elegant undone quality, the style looked polished by laidback at the same time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why we're loving Kim Cattrall's lightweight shag haircut for the summer months

With a choppy but curly lightweight take on the style, Cattrall makes this look all about the summer. These are the essentials that will help you do the same.

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The shag has had something of a renaissance over the past few seasons, but what Cattrall is doing with hers feels wholly of-the-moment. Rather than the heavier iterations we tend to see on the red carpet, her version is lighter, airier, and unmistakably grown-up - a summer shag, if you will.

Shorter layers around the crown add lift and volume without any of the fuss, while the longer pieces through the sides and nape are left to move freely, giving a breezy look perfect for summer. It's exactly the kind of low-maintenance style that earns its place as a summer staple, and would work just as well air-dried as with a quick blast with your best diffuser.

The best short hair types for this style

One of the most appealing things about Cattrall's version of the shag is how well it translates across shorter hair lengths. You don't need long locks for this to work, in fact, it arguably looks better when there's less hair to weigh it down.

If you have fine or thinning hair, the layered shag is one of the most flattering cuts you can opt for, as it removes bulk while creating the appearance of body. For those with naturally wavy or slightly textured hair, the layers will encourage your wave pattern to do the heavy lifting, meaning less styling time.

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And if you've been tempted to go shorter but aren't ready to commit to a full crop, this cut is the perfect in-between, as it's shorter than a lob but looser and more grown-out than a pixie.

How to recreate - in the salon and at home

The key words to take into your next appointment are soft, disconnected layers, and face-framing. Ask your stylist to keep the perimeter length while working in shorter layers from the crown, and to keep the texture slightly undone rather than precision-cut. A slightly longer, curtain-style fringe - or no fringe at all - will keep things feeling modern rather than retro.

To recreate Cattrall's effortless finish at home, a small amount of texturising cream or a light mousse applied to damp hair before air-drying will give that slightly undone, lived-in quality. Finish with a spritz of a flexible-hold hairspray to keep things in place without losing the movement.