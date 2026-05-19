How to watch the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 from anywhere - find out the full schedule and stream online

This year, the Chelsea Flower Show returns for its 113th edition - and it’s reported that around 150,000 visitors are expected to attend over the course of a few days.

Each year, the world’s most famous flower show bursts to life on the banks of the River Thames, bringing royalty, celebrities and fanatics together to celebrate landmark achievements, innovations and emerging trends in the world of gardening.

Officially opening from Tuesday, May 19 and running until Saturday, May 23, the first two days are open to members only, with the general public able to attend with a ticket from Thursday on.

For those who can’t attend in person, the BBC offers unrivalled access behind the scenes over the course of a week - and this is how you can keep up with all the coverage, wherever you may be tuning in from.

How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show in the UK

The BBC and the RHS - does it get more British? The two institutions come together for a week of coverage from Chelsea.

The coverage is split across different channels and platforms, all available to anyone in the UK with a valid TV licence and access to BBC One, BBC Two or BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

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Your choice of coverage includes daily coverage presented by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell.

Each day, from Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, the presenters will broadcast live from 2pm. Then, Gardeners’ World favourite Monty Don will oversee an evening broadcast on BBC Two from 8pm. He’ll be joined by Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson.

Fans will definitely want to make a note about the special programme airing on Friday, May 22.

Airing from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer, Dame Mary Berry will join Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost. The BBC confirms that Mary will explore more about growing peonies during this broadcast, as Arit Anderson reveals the winner of the Best Houseplant Studio.

Coverage will conclude with an hour-long Saturday highlights show airing from 8pm on BBC Two, and a final broadcast on BBC One from 6:15pm on Sunday, May 24.

How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show from anywhere - stream online

If you don’t want to miss out on any of these broadcasts - from the daily coverage to the special round-ups and guest stars - but you’re not sure where you’re going to be watching from, we've got you covered.

You can still enjoy the full coverage across the BBC with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV from anywhere with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to get tickets to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

If you want to be there in person next year, tickets are notoriously difficult to get hold of. Tickets for 2026 are all sold out, but if you want to try your luck for RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2027, they usually go on sale in the autumn, typically around mid-October.

A top tip for getting tickets is to become an RHS Member before. Members are offered priority booking windows.