Alex Jones likes to share her favourite TV recommendations with her followers, and as a TV writer, this is something I can clearly get on board with.

There's no better feeling than finding a series you can't stop thinking about, and making it your mission to tell the world about it so you can have somebody to talk about it with.

When the presenter shared her latest top binge watches, I had already seen and loved all of them. With both of us on the same page, I'll let you in on the shows you need to immediately add to your watch list that Alex also thinks are brilliant.

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1. Love Story

Available on Disney+, this show had everyone in the Woman&Home office talking, and we couldn't get enough of it.

Based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette, by Elizabeth Beller, and also on real events, there's nine episodes in this sad, but addictive series.

It explores the whirlwind romance and high-profile marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly), the "closest thing to American royalty," and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).

Alex says, "It's really enjoyable and it's actually lovely to watch."

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2. The Cage

This is a 100% yes from me - The Cage is everything you would expect from the powerhouses that are Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha - Alex has high praise for the "really good performances" from the pair.

You can catch this on BBC iPlayer, and the five-part thriller series sees Sheridan take on the role of Leanne, a single mum working as a casino cashier. Struggling to make ends meet, Leanne siphons small amounts of money from the casino to top up her income.

Michael Socha is Matty, the casino manager. He has issues with addiction and debt, and Matty is also stealing from his employer - it's not long before Matty and Leanne realise they're both thieving from the casino.

And then the action really starts. A proper binge watch, you'll be really sad when the final episode comes to an end.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

3. Unchosen

Like Alex, Netflix's gripping Unchosen gave me major throwbacks to The Handmaid's Tale. If you're a fan of the dystopian series, you'll absolutely love this cult-based drama.

Based on the experiences of real cult survivors, the six-part series follows Rosie, an oppressed member of The Fellowship of the Divine.

Cult members believe they're The Chosen Ones - when The Rapture is sent by god to take away the sinners, they think they'll survive. Non-cult members, or Unchosen, will die.

When Rosie has an unexpected encounter with a stranger, her life heads down a path of sexual awakening and reckoning with everything she's been brainwashed to believe.

4. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

Another one to be found on BBC iPlayer, there's seven series of this show available, which is great news if you watch and fall in love with it.

Alex says, "It's a group of amateur interior designers, and they have a challenge each week - it's absolutely brilliant."

"She adds, "Like a pringle, once you pop, you cannot stop," and I totally agree that this is definitely the ultimate snackable, easy viewing series.

(Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

5. Mint

Another one to get through BBC iPlayer, the extraordinary Mint is a stroke of genius.

There's eight episodes available, each one 30 minutes long. A mashup of genres, viewers can expect to find a mixture of romance and gangland crime thriller - for me, this is Romeo and Juliet meets MobLand.

Mint is also visually stunning and female-centric. A different take on forbidden love, it places generations of women's love stories against a backdrop of criminal behaviour, and all I can say is that it's one of the best shows of the year so far.

6. The Other Bennet Sister

Yet another BBC iPlayer show, I cannot praise The Other Bennet Sister enough. It's an absolute joy.

A star-studded cast bring to life a reimagining of a classic tale. Based on author Janice Hadlow's 2020 novel of the same name, the 10-part show gives viewers an alternative look at Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice.

We get to see what Mary Bennet's life might've looked like if she'd been given more than a look-in than simply being the 'plain one.' Witty, feminist and brilliantly acted, Alex says, "It's a good one for young girls to watch, because it proves that not everything should be based on looks."