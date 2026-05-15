After a very lengthy wait to find out if Tony Baddingham survives that dramatic blow to the head, and whether Taggie will finally get herself some steamy Rupert Campbell-Black action, Rivals has finally returned for season 2.

In what is one of the biggest TV events of the year, it's not a spoiler to say that David Tennant is definitely back as one of the most unlikeable baddies in recent viewing history, as he's all over the promotional material for the series.

But audiences will need to wait a bit longer to find out whether Taggie bags her anti-prince. While season 2 is steamier and juicier than ever, it's the backdrop to the action that offsets all the thrusting and bouncing bottoms.

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If you've ever wondered where to find Tony's mansion and Declan's dilapidated pile, or wanted to wander the streets of the real Cotchester, look no further - here's where you can find them in real life, and they showcase West Country charm perfectly.

Where is Rivals season 2 filmed?

The majority of Rivals season 1 was filmed in the West Country, particularly Bristol and the surrounding areas, and the cast and crew returned to the area for season 2.

As the dynamic between the characters change and some of the characters move away from Corinium, new locations were required. While most were also in the Bristol area, the crew did film some scenes in Ireland this time around.

Internal scenes were filmed at TBY2, part of The Bottle Yard Studios site in Bristol - the largest filming studios in the West of England.

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A number of exterior scenes were filmed around the city, and you can expect to see Queen Square, and the Harbour Hotel Bristol feature in some shots. Nearby Berkeley Castle also gets a cameo, acting as backdrop for the Rutshire Cup polo sequence.

Cameron Cook actress Nafessa Williams, was pleased to return to Bristol to film season 2. "I actually started to miss Bristol after a while," she tells Condé Nast Traveller.

The actress adds, "When it was time to come back, I was like, I think I miss Bristol a good bit. It was easier this time – less of a transition. Bristol kind of felt like home. I had a really lovely flat on the water in the harbourside, which made it sweeter too."

Canon's House Bristol

(Image credit: Craig Joiner Photography/Alamy)

Bristol dwellers are sure to recognise the iconic Canons House, which sits majestically at the city's harbourside. With some small scenes filmed in the city, Canons House gets the starring role and most of the screen time.

The distinctive is Grade II-listed landmark is currently empty following its sale, after previously housing Lloyds Bank staff. The building is currently undergoing a big redevelopment, but made for a perfect filming location before regeneration began.

It was actually season 2 locations manager Joel Holmes' favourite filming space for the new episodes. "It was perfect for our period and served as a variety of sets for the series," he says.

When asked what the building was transformed into, Joel shares, "A Manhattan restaurant, Heathrow Airport Arrivals, the IBA exterior, foyer and corridors, and The Scorpion’s office foyer," he tells Condé Nast Traveller.

Rupert Campbell-Black's house

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky Photography/Disney)

Rupert Campbell-Black's Penscombe Court is actually the Grade l listed Ammerdown House in Somerset.

The Georgian country house near Kilmersdon was designed by James Wyatt in 1788 for the Jolliffe family, who still own the house and grounds to this day.

The stables at the site have been converted into a retreat and conference centre, and although guests aren't permitted to enter the house itself, they can wander the grounds of the imposing building.

Tony Baddingham's mansion

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Disney)

Tony and Monica Baddingham's beautiful home, The Falconry, is actually Neston Park near Corsham, in Wiltshire.

Dating back to 1790, the Grade II listed house stands in a 2,000-acre private estate which is usually closed to the public, although it will open its doors this year to take over hosting the annual WOMAD Music festival.

Neston Park has previously been featured in a number of productions, including Lark Rise to Candleford, Persuasion and Poldark.

Declan O'Hara's House

(Image credit: John Corry/Alamy)

In the series, Declan's (Aiden Turner) house, The Priory, is slightly run down and dilapidated, but still a cosy family home. The real location is Chavenage House, an Elizabethan manor found in Tetbury in Gloucestershire, the Cotswolds.

The public can visit Chavenage House by prior arrangement, although there isn't room in the calendar for a large amount of these visits due to the house being in demand for filming.

Incidentally, Aiden Turner is already very familiar with Chavenage House, as it also served as Trenwith, the Poldark family home, when he was at the helm of the BBC series.

Freddie and Valerie's house

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky Photography/Disney)

The location team ventured away from the West Country to find the location for Freddie and Valerie's house. Woodbank House can actually be found in Llanhennock, Monmouthshire in South East Wales.

Once a 19th-century cottage, it's now been extended and makes for the perfectly stunning country house you'd expect to see on Rivals.

The property serves as a family run boutique venue, often used for weddings and other events.

Cameron Cook's house

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky Photography/Disney)

Cameron Cook's pretty, terraced house can be found in the market town of Tetbury. Its real name is Berkeley House, and it stood in for the exterior of Hamilton Terrace in the show.

For those who want to have a hands-on Rivals experience, Berkeley House, standing at 16 The Chipping in the town, can actually be rented out in its entirety.

Cotchester

(Image credit: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy)

While the town of Tetbury was used for some scenes depicting Rutshire, the pretty Wiltshire town of Corsham actually stood in for the famous Rivals town of Cotchester.

Sitting 20 minutes from Bath and on the very edge of the Cotswolds, Corsham has a thriving arts scene, and the quaint, meandering streets make for a wonderfully historic stroll.

A homeware store in the town was transformed into Cotchester Convenience Store, and The Royal Oak pub was turned in Bar Sinister for the production.

Although the crew visited Ireland to film some scenes involving Cameron and Declan working on a project of their own, we aren't sure where these scenes were shot.

However, Nafessa Williams will always remember the weather. "It was my first time there, but we were there when it was very wet, very rainy and cold because it was the middle of winter," she says.

She concludes, "It was a challenging day, but fun too. We all laugh and joke about it."

Rivals season 2 airs on Disney+ from May 15.