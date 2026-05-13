Alison Hammond reveals Paul and Nigella 'don’t always agree' on Bake Off - but the 'chemistry is unbelievable'

Some people are initially averse to the idea of change, especially if that change is to a show as beloved as The Great British Bake Off.

Luckily, if any fans were worried that the exit of long-serving judge Prue Leith might have messed with the formula of the show, Alison Hammond has revealed that new judge Nigella Lawson is simply "incredible" - and the chemistry between her and Paul Hollywood is "unbelievable".

What’s more, perhaps unsurprisingly given her own accolades and career, it sounds like Nigella isn’t letting being the ‘new kid’ hold her back, with Alison alluding to disagreements between her and Paul.

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While appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Alison was asked about how filming for the 17th series of Bake Off is going.

Of new judge Nigella, who was confirmed to be replacing Prue who stepped down after nine seasons, Alison said, "She’s so lovely. Nigella is incredible."

"I'm telling you, the chemistry between her and Paul is unbelievable."

She added, “They're so good together, because I'll be honest with you, they don't always agree.”

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Nigella might have had an inkling she and Paul would disagree, as she revealed the key differences she sees between the two professionals when appearing on This Morning earlier in the year.

She said of joining the show, "I feel that I'm not someone who looks for fault. I look for pleasure as my basic attitude in life.

"And I feel that Paul Hollywood is Mr. Technical. I'm all about the eating."

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Paul might be the last OG standing - having appeared on Bake Off since its very first season in 2010, when it was broadcast on BBC Two - but Nigella is no stranger to the world of television or cooking, so it’s perhaps not surprising she’s ready to speak her mind.

Nigella was last on screens with her own show, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat in 2020. She’s also appeared as a judge on MasterChef Australia and the American version of Bake Off, titled The Great American Baking Show.

Of her official appointment to the tentpole series and joining Alison and Paul in the tent, she said in a statement, "I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now! Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement.

"The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure - and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it."

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When it returns later this summer - the show has started airing in September for the last six seasons - Nigella won’t be the only new addition.

As teased earlier this year, for the first time ever, there’ll be an Audience Choice Week.

In a video explaining the move, Paul shared, "I’ve got something really important to tell you. For one week only, you get to choose the Technical, the Showstopper and the Signature bake on Audience Choice Week.

"Over the years, a lot of people have come up to me and offered advice on what challenges we should be making the bakers bake in the tent. Well, now it’s down to you."