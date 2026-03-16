‘This is going to be humiliating beyond belief’: Prue Leith reveals the one Bake Off scene she refused to film

The revelation came during a podcast appearance, where the presenter had another of the frank discussions she is known for

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Prue Leith on Bake Off
(Image credit: Channel 4)

Prue Leith is never one to shy away from frank conversations, and there have been plenty of them since the star stepped away from Bake Off.

With the nation was intrigued by what Prue would do next, fans were delighted to find the cookery legend had written a book about being proud of getting old, titled Being Old...and learning to love it!

Article continues below

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on Bake Off

(Image credit: Channel 4)

That was the first of an increasing number of incidents that made Prue feel a little unsure about how long she'd be able to continue filming the series.

She recalls another incident filming elsewhere, when she was asked to appear on camera sitting down on a picnic blanket. She had to tell the crew she "wouldn't be able to get back up again" when the segment had finished filming.

"Gradually, there have been more and more of those things," she says, including once needing a ramp to get into a winnebago, and feeling increasingly fearful of tripping on the step leading into the Bake Off tent.

While the presenter will miss being a judge on the show, she can't wait to continue hosting Prue's Cotswold Kitchen, because of the level of control she has over it, compared to having little control over what happens on Bake Off.

"I love that little show," she says of her ITV series that has three seasons under its belt. Prue adds, "It's bliss, I don't have to get up at 4.30am in the morning to drive all the way to the Bake Off tent."

"It's filmed at home and John is in it," she continues, alluding to second husband, John Playfair. "She continues, "We decide what to do in it, I have all the say on what we cook and who we interview."

For similar reasons, Prue also looks forward to continuing writing her monthly column for The Oldie - this offers her the same level of freedom and control as Prue's Cotswold Kitchen.

"That's fun because it's only 500 words, which is just perfect for having a little rant or chat, and I can write about anything I like," she concludes.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.