‘There is a lot of love in old age’: Prue Leith on why later life relationships are overlooked, and how you ‘can’t be happy’ without passion

The star also shares why dating in older age holds just as much anxiety as in your younger years

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Prue Leith attends the opening event for the new V&amp;A East Museum
(Image credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Prue Leith is remarkably candid about everything from intimacy in later life and using testosterone for libido, to her thoughts about dying and what she'd like her death to look like.

She's recently shared her thoughts about the importance of love, insisting you "can't be happy without it," urging everyone to have some passion in their lives.

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Prue Leith and John Playfair attend the after party for the Vin + Omi show during London Fashion Week

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

While fans might imagine Prue confidently marching into a new relationship in her 70s after her first husband's death, she explains the level of worry that actually came with dating again.

"What's surprising is that people don't get that falling in love at 70 is no different to falling in love at 17," she shares.

"It's exactly the same anxiety: 'Will he ring, shall I text him?'" she says. Despite the initial early relationship worries, Prue and John clearly adore spending as much time together as possible.

"He literally calls himself my bag carrier and comes with me everywhere I go," she reveals, explaining that her husband buys all of her clothes, and encourages her to display her vibrant necklaces by building her a "necklace wall" at their home.

"I'm very lucky," she says. Prue is also keen for young people to understand that love continues all through life, and doesn't just stop abruptly after a certain age.

"Young people think that any kind of romantic love stops at 40," she explains, adding, "but it's not true, there's a lot of love in old age."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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