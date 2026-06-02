Warning: Spoilers ahead for all episodes of Two Weeks in August.

Two Weeks in August is an incredible eight-episode ride of darkly comical psychological thriller - and will have everyone vowing never to go holiday with friends ever again.

For school teacher Zoe (Jessica Raine,) who ended up trapped on a Greek island for two weeks with her depressive, cheating husband Dan (Damian Moloney,) and three of her oldest friends from university, the trip was definitely not one she'll ever look back fondly on.

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Watching her husband kiss someone else on the very first night of the break the couple really couldn't afford, but went on in an attempt to bring just a single shred of joy to their existence, certainly sent Zoe on a journey.

If you've come to the end of the utterly compelling series, you'll agree the entire cast played their parts both gleefully and perfectly - and you might still have questions.

If you want to break down what happens to the valiant, people-pleasing Zoe and the rest of the gang by show's closing moments, look no further as we do a full deep dive.

Two weeks in August ending explained

So far, Zoe has let the rage of her sandwich-generation, midlife existence take over. After Dan's infidelity pushed her over the edge, she's decided she's had enough of caring for both her parents and children, and also taking over the role of parent to her husband.

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She's told long-time friend Solomon (Nicholas Pinnock) her true feelings for him, and rebels even further against society's expectations for her to be a nurturing good girl by having sex with Jon. And she also wants a divorce.

The Two Weeks in August finale opens with the gang gathered on the beach. Zoe is throwing flirty looks at Solomon. He's offering unsure looks back in her direction, while Jess (Antonia Thomas) gives Zoe her best death stares.

While Solomon and Zoe retreat to the house for some kissing, Jess and Dan's thoughts about what their respective spouses are up to are interrupted by a child announcing that it's snowing.

Clearly it isn't - Dan puts out his hand to catch some falling ash, and the group have a pressing issue to deal with and need to put their chaotic private lives on hold as there's wildfires to escape from.

Dan isn't quite as keen to move away from impending danger as everyone else, and is initially more determined to have it out with Zoe, taking the moral high ground and apparently having no interest in anyone's feelings about their relationship apart from his own.

(Image credit: Various Artists Ltd/BBC/Robert Viglasky)

But Zoe's mind is made up. She's leaving Dan and wants a life with Solomon. It's not long before Zoe and Solomon are planning a future together, discussing how they'll start new lives together in the UK. That's until a couple of spanners are thrown in the works.

While this planning is happening, Solomon hears he got the acting job he really wanted in LA. However, when Avery suggested he never put her first, he reconsiders whether or not to take the job.

Jess then reveals to Zoe that contrary to what everyone might have heard, Solomon hadn't split up with his first wife before they got together. She tries to get Zoe to believe that Solomon will never put anyone other than himself first in a relationship.

Ultimately, Zoe urges Solomon to take the acting job, realising that it's unlikely they can realistically be together back at home. It appears Solomon is destined to stay with Jess after all.

On a more positive relationship note, Jacob (Hugh Skinner) and Will (Dylan Brady) decide they can make their relationship work. Reflecting on their friendship, Nat (Leila Farzad) and Jacob believe they were a little co-dependant and needed to break away from one another.

Jacob and Will had their issues, but with time and space to grow without Nat getting in the way, their union looks like it could be a strong one.

(Image credit: Various Artists Ltd/BBC/Robert Viglasky)

What is the Greek Mythology in Two Weeks in August?

The story has elements of Greek Mythology cleverly interwoven within it. Unusual things happened to Zoe right from the start, such as seeing the face of a woman in a fountain becoming a seemingly 'real' face with rope running from her mouth.

The mythological flashes Zoe has feel very real to her, and are known as the ‘Fates,’ or the Moirai. These three figures of Greek mythology are the Maiden, the Mother, and the Hag.

The role of the Moirai is to ensure that every person lives out their destiny as it was assigned to them by the laws of the universe. For a mortal like Zoe, their destiny spanned their entire lives and would be controlled by the Morai from birth until death.

Although their appearance is open to interpretation, it could be symbolic of Zoe being put on the path she needs to be on for a happier life that doesn't include being married to Dan.

(Image credit: Various Artists Ltd/BBC/Robert Viglasky)

Does anyone die in the wildfires?

Nobody dies in the fires, and every one gets out safely. Physically at least, if not mentally after the holiday they've had.

With yet more symbolism surrounding the characters, the end is a good depiction of what their future will look like.

Solomon takes a boat away from the fires along with Jess and their children. Will and Jacob end up on James and Flick's yacht, probably the safest and happiest of everyone, in the safest and happiest place under the circumstances.

Zoe and her children take a different boat of their own, with Dan rowing away by himself. As Zoe confirms to the children that she and Dan will be getting a divorce, their boats drift further away from one another as fires burn behind them - just as they've drifted apart in their marriage.

Nat chooses to stay behind and do up an old building she's bought - rebuilding her own life at the same time, to live the way she wants to live it in the process.

Two Weeks in August is available on BBC iPlayer.