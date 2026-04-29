Netflix's true-crime documentary Should I Marry A Murderer? tells the shocking story of young forensic pathologist, Caroline Muirhead, who unassumingly met a man on Tinder in September 2020.

Airing from April 29, the three-episode documentary tells how 29-year-old Caroline quickly fell in love with the man, farmer Alexander 'Sandy' McKellar, and how one of their first dates involved a drive through the hills surrounding the Auch Estate where Sandy worked, in the Scottish Highlands.

When Caroline told a friend of her plans for the date, they joked, "He could be a murderer," and she was actually spot on.

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By November 2020 Caroline and Sandy were thinking about engagement, and she asked if there was anything in his past she might need to know about.

Horrifically, Sandy revealed he'd killed a man named Tony Parsons three years previously. Tony was a 63-year-old prostate cancer survivor who was undertaking a 104-mile charity cycle from Fort William to his home in Tillicoultry.

Tony had set off on September 2017 and was cycling through the night when he was hit by Sandy, who was drunk and driving home from a hotel with his twin brother, Robert.

The brothers left Tony to die on the side of the road, before later returning to move his body and bury it on a nearby estate.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Sandy took Caroline to the place Tony's body was buried, and she stealthily dropped a Red Bull can at the site, to enable police to find it later.

Devastated at the discovery about the man she loved, Caroline decided to pretend everything was fine in her relationship with Sandy while secretly acting as an informant to the police.

She was crucial to Tony's disappearance being solved, his body being found and Sandy and Robert McKellar being brought to justice.

Tony's family were also able to find closure of sorts after finding out the truth of his disappearance - an extensive search and appeal for witnesses had been carried out at the time he vanished, but had turned up nothing.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What happened to Caroline Muirhead?

It's now been five years since Tony Parsons' body was found because of Caroline's actions. She has sought psychiatric support in moving on from what happened.

Caroline now lives by the sea and has even managed to find love again. "I am so lucky to be able to move forward with my life," she says, adding, "I met someone new who is incredibly kind. When you love yourself you will attract healthy love."

She says, "Making the documentary with Netflix meant revisiting the darkest of times and none of that was easy."

"But it has also been a cathartic experience and for the first time in several years, I now have hope for the future and the freedom to begin the next chapter of my life."

Speaking about Sandy, she says simply, "He did take an innocent man’s life. So for me he is a coward and a killer."

Where are Sandy and Robert McKellar now?

The McKellar twins are both currently in prison. Sandy McKellar was sentenced to 12 years for culpable homicide and trying to defeat the ends of justice.

Robert McKellar was given a term of five years and three months for trying to defeat the ends of justice.

Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said at the time of their sentencing, "These brothers failed in their attempts to obstruct and evade justice."

"These were heinous and calculating crimes which brought untold distress to Mr Parsons’ wife, children, and grandchildren. They were left in the intolerable situation of not knowing where he was or what had happened to him."

"But all the time, Alexander and Robert McKellar were going about their everyday lives knowing that, in fact, he was dead and that they had buried him amongst animal carcasses."

"They kept this secret with wilful disregard for Mr Parson’s family."

Tony Parson's family do not appear in the documentary.

Should I Marry A Murderer? is now streaming on Netflix.