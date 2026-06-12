If you're reading this, you've most likely watched all episodes of The Boroughs, and wasn't it outstanding?

When I heard it was going to be a little like Stranger Things but set in a retirement community, I was both excited and full of trepidation.

Still in my Stranger Things mourning era (which might actually never end to be honest,) I did think it might be a little early for something said to be comparable to it.

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But, I was totally sold on letting the older generation be the stars in their own epic adventure- and the entire cast really went to work, and shone brighter than the sun.

I was totally blown away by the sharp, witty writing, and the storyline that can definitely be likened to Stranger Things but can firmly hold its own as something similar, yet completely unique.

Last, but definitely not least, it'll take me a while to forget the way the actors forced me to be compelled to stay up and watch 'just one more' episode, bringing the script and story together in the perfect amalgamation that only a special cast of talent can do.

Anyway, we want season 2, don't we? Well, we could be in for more than just one other season if the update issued by the creators is anything to go by - and they've hinted the second outing is going to be "crazy."

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While a follow up is yet to be officially confirmed, creator Jeffrey Addiss tells IGN, "We have a very specific three-season plan, and we think we know the last shot of the last scene of the last episode."

Ok, great! It's all planned out, the show has been a stonking success, so season 2 has to be happening. Jeffrey adds, "How we get there might change a little, but we have the answers to all the questions, and a plan of how and when to answer those."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adding more weight to the argument a green light for season 2 is just around the corner, Jeffrey explains he wants audiences to feel "emotionally complete," as well as having their questions answered.

This of course, means more we have to see more, because I still have questions.

A lot of viewers are wondering about Mother, and she is set to get some substantial air time in the future, but her storyline definitely won't be detracting from the rest of the characters.

Mother and her babies are also going to be the only featured monsters in the show, and audiences don't need to worry that others will be introduced.

"We really want, across three seasons, for the audience to feel like we've answered all the questions," Jeffrey says, continuing, "It doesn't mean that we're not introducing some crazy stuff in Season 2."

He adds, "We don't think of it as a monster-of-the-season show. We do think of this as one large, complex story where crazy stuff continues to happen that's surprising, but it is one story to us."

Geena Davis is also keeping everything crossed she'll get to reprise her role as the excellent Renee on the show.

"We really had the best time," she tell The Times of what it was like filming the series. Along with her fellow cast mates, she explains, "We invented our own in-house film festival, where we watched classic movies. We called it the Burros Film Festival."

She also celebrated her 70th birthday on set. "They gave me a western- style belt, carved into the back it says ‘Geena F***ing Davis’", she shares, adding, "Isn’t that cool?”

Yes, it is. And so is everything about the show, so just go ahead and announce the renewal please, Netflix.

All episodes of The Buroughs are currently streaming on Netflix.