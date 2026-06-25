The Other Bennet Sister is one of the most joyful, boundary breaking pieces of television to be gifted to audiences so far this year.

Ella Bruccoleri is outstanding as the titular Mary in the BBC adaptation of author Janice Hadlow's 2020 novel of the same name.

The rest of the cast were also perfectly placed to bring the reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice to life, giving an alternative look at what Mary Bennet's life might've looked like if she hadn't been overlooked simply because she didn't fit society's expectations of female beauty.

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While audiences devoured the 10-episode hit, it appeared that Mary's story had been told by the end of the limited series. However, fans can rejoice, because the BBC just announced the show is to return for three bonus episodes - what a delight!

And while viewers are used to a long wait for new series' of their favourite shows, with a year being standard but in recent years this wait can be much longer, the bonus episodes are arriving much sooner than you could hope for.

They will actually arrive in time for Christmas, and are billed as a Christmas special. Filming is taking place over the summer, ready for the new instalments to be served up as the most exciting of festive treats.

(Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

The series has been a runaway hit, becoming the biggest launch of a new drama across all platforms and streamers in the UK since May 2025, drawing in 7.3 million viewers within its first 28 days.

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Jane Tranter, Executive Producer and CEO of Bad Wolf, the team behind the show, says the response to The Other Bennet Sister has "exceeded even our most optimistic expectations."

If you're wondering what to expect from the surprise episodes, the BBC says they serve as an opportunity to "spend a little more time with characters audiences have taken to their hearts, and to explore what happens after the wedding bells fade and real life begins."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says, "It's been incredibly exciting to see Mary Bennet cause such a sensation in 2026, and we could not be happier to announce this new three-part Christmas gift to her millions of fans."

"Marriage was just the beginning for the no-longer-so-overlooked Bennet sister, and it's a joy to let viewers discover what comes next."

There was an outpouring of excitement on social media when the news was announced. When Ella Bruccoleri shared it to Instagram, one person wrote, "The best Christmas present we could ask for, thank you all!"

Another added, "This is so exciting! I can’t wait for Christmas now!," with somebody else echoing the sentiment to say, "Can't wait for this Christmas, this is the perfect gift, thank you so much!!" We can't wait.

All episodes of The Other Bennet Sister are currently airing on BBC iPlayer.