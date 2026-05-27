Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Testaments season 1 and the finale.

Season 1 of The Testaments has been the return to Gilead we hoped it would be, and if you've seen the epic finale, some questions have been answered, while some remain hanging in the air.

Across 10 episodes, it's been a joy to watch a group of talented women carry such a powerful story, and bring Margaret Atwood's continued incredible world building to life.

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While we're overjoyed The Testaments has been renewed for season 2, that of course signals the story is not yet over. While we wait for it to continue, we spoke to Becka actress Mattea Conforti, to ask some burning questions about the series, and what went on behind the scenes.

The Testaments fans, you're going to love this. Now, who didn't let out a little scream when they saw the prison guard letting Aunt Lydia in to see Becka during the finale, was none other than Margaret Atwood herself?

What a treat for fans everywhere. But, what was she like, and did the cast get to speak with her? We got to find out. "I was a big Margaret Atwood fan before I met her," Mattea tells us, explaining that she was quite star struck to meet the author on set.

"I was excited to meet her, and speak with her about the world we were building that she created," the actress says, adding, "She is just such an intelligent and strong woman, and you can just feel that aura when you're around her and you can just feel that presence when you step into a room that she's in."

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Mattea was also a little frightened of Margaret, explaining, "The scenes that I was in with her, she was scary! She's a great actress, I think she should take it up and explore that more."

The actress felt compelled to look after Margaret, sharing, "While we were off set, I made her a little pot of tea and wanted to be there for her in any way - she was asking for tea and I was like, 'Oh Margaret, I'll get it!'"

Mattea remembers fondly the "really good moments" they shared, concluding that Margaret is just "an amazing woman."

(Image credit: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Elisabeth Moss's role in the show was also a well kept secret, as she'd always previously asserted she had no part other than executive producer.

June's appearance went further than just a cameo, and was a far more extended role than her first appearance watching Daisy in a cafe would indicate.

We wondered how she'd steered the show, and what Elisabeth Moss's return as June meant for the cast.

Mattea says, "It's so amazing being in an environment where people really care about the craft, and that is Elisabeth Moss through and through."

She continues, "She really cares about the show and makes sure everybody feels like they're involved in 100% of the entire creation of this project. She makes it feel like we're all one big family."

Mattea shares that if there was ever any confusion over scenes, curiosity, or anybody needed to know anything at all, Elisabeth was always the person to go to.

"We could go to her and ask for help, and receive an important and direct line of communication with her, which was great," she says.

We, like all fans, are also dying to know just who exactly Daisy's real parents are. In the novel, her mum and dad are June and Nick and she's really the infamous baby Nichole. However, the show decided to take her parentage in a different direction.

(Image credit: Disney/Russ Martin)

In the novels, Daisy is a few years younger than Agnes, but they're the same age in the series, and show executives have confirmed she isn't baby Nichole and therefore her mother isn't June.

Sadly, Mattea confirms not even the cast have been told who Daisy's real parents are. "I have no idea, I was totally surprised when I found it wasn't June, as well as my other castmates. she says.

She adds, again, "I have no idea."

The Testaments is now streaming on Disney+.