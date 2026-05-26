Carol Kirkwood has shared the joy of finding love again in later life, after believing she wouldn't find another partner after she divorced.

In January, the 63-year-old author and weather forecaster announced her departure from the role of weather correspondent at BBC Breakfast.

Since her final day on April 1, Carol has been able to do one of the many things she'd hoped to do in her retirement, which is spend some quality time with her husband, Steve Randall.

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While she plans to travel and write more romantic fiction novels, Carol said when she announced her departure, "I'm going to be spending more time with Steve, my gorgeous husband - we only got married a couple of years ago, and we're ships that pass in the night."

Carol was previously married to former hockey player Jimmy Kirkwood. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and divorced in 2008 after 18 years.

The presenter says she didn't expect to find love again, which makes spending time with Steve even more special - she married the former police officer in 2023.

"Sadly, my first marriage unravelled after 25 years," Carol tells The Telegraph, adding, "I never thought it would happen and I never thought I’d find happiness again. Then I met Steve."

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She explains, "We became friends before we got together as a couple, and I always think that’s a good foundation for a relationship. We plan together; we laugh and dream together."

Describing Steve as "kind and thoughtful," she shares details of their life together. "When I had to get up at 2.45am most mornings, he’d get up too and make me a cup of tea. Whoever said that love is lovelier the second time around got it dead right," she says.

(Image credit: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

While Carol loved her job at the BBC and has many special memories from her time there, there are plenty of things she won't miss about it.

"The winter months are torture," she shares, adding, "I had to set my alarm at 2.45am and that’s not a natural time to get up, even if you’ve gone to bed at seven o’clock the previous evening."

Revealing she's suffered a "low-grade version of jet lag" for years, Carol says, "My last forecast was on April 1; on April 2, I threw my alarm clock into the bin."

"I’ve loved my job but I love my husband more, and now I want us to be more than ships that pass in the night."

Carol also reveals what she is most looking forward to in the future with Steve. Although she doesn't want it to sound like "we’re joined at the hip," she shares, "I’m hugely looking forward to fulfilling some of our dreams."

"Top of the list will be travel. I want to go to the Italian Lakes and I’m keen to do Route 66 across America."

Carol continues, "I love music so I’d really like to visit Graceland and Nashville, and maybe throw in Dollywood at the same time."

As she has family in Australia, this is also on the list of places to visit. "I’ve been to Australia once and I’d love to go back," Carol concludes.