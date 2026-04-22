'I feel so lucky': Anna Maxwell Martin shares rare insight on finding love after loss on ITV’s The Assembly

The actress shares thoughts on grief, happiness and meeting her new partner during ‘confronting’ appearance on the ITV series

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Anna Maxwell Martin attends the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards at the International Convention Centre Wales
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

When a celebrity appears on ITV's The Assembly and agree to be interviewed by neurodivergent and learning disabled interviewers, audiences see a refreshingly honest side to some of the biggest names in showbusiness.

With unpredictable questions the celebrities have to answer with no ability to say no, there's no shortage of surprises and emotional conversations to be heard.

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Anna Maxwell Martin Takes On The Interview Of A Lifetime! | The Assembly - S2 Ep.4 - YouTube Anna Maxwell Martin Takes On The Interview Of A Lifetime! | The Assembly - S2 Ep.4 - YouTube
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"And then we went on a date," she continues, clarifying, "We're not married, and I'm not marrying any of these camera men," as she gestures to the ones in the room.

"You're lovely," she says, pointing to one of the cameramen, before referring to her partner with a sweet nickname and saying, "But I've got Dickie now, so I don't need you!"

When asked about when she feels happiest, Anna had another insightful answer. "I am really naturally an optimist," she says, adding, "I feel it's one of my greatest genetic luck-outs."

"When I'm feeling happiest is not a period in time, it'll be today, having dinner with my kids, I'm going to see them now - we're going to the orthodontist and we'll probably have a laugh there" she says.

Considering how her life looks after everything she been through, Anna says, "I feel so lucky, I feel happy."

Anna concludes, "I feel like I'm going to always try and find a little bit of happiness every day."

The Assembly is on ITV and ITVX.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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