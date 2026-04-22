When a celebrity appears on ITV's The Assembly and agree to be interviewed by neurodivergent and learning disabled interviewers, audiences see a refreshingly honest side to some of the biggest names in showbusiness.

With unpredictable questions the celebrities have to answer with no ability to say no, there's no shortage of surprises and emotional conversations to be heard.

Actress Anna Maxwell Martin's appearance on the series sees her open up and offer rare insight into her new relationship.

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Following the breakdown of her first marriage to Roger Michell and his subsequent death in 2021, Anna usually remains quiet about her love life.

However, during the April 21 edition of the series, she was asked to "spill the tea" on her love life. The actress had some lovely words about the man in her life, and the happiness she feels despite coping with, and supporting her children through grief.

"He is a cameraman," Anna begins, adding, "here's not here right now," as some of the interviewers believe for a moment he might be one of the people filming the encounter.

"His name is Richard, we'd just come out of covid and I was working on a production, " she shares, continuing, "and I thought, 'He looks nice,' and I made it clear to him I thought he looked nice," the actress explains.

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Anna Maxwell Martin Takes On The Interview Of A Lifetime! | The Assembly - S2 Ep.4 - YouTube Watch On

"And then we went on a date," she continues, clarifying, "We're not married, and I'm not marrying any of these camera men," as she gestures to the ones in the room.

"You're lovely," she says, pointing to one of the cameramen, before referring to her partner with a sweet nickname and saying, "But I've got Dickie now, so I don't need you!"

When asked about when she feels happiest, Anna had another insightful answer. "I am really naturally an optimist," she says, adding, "I feel it's one of my greatest genetic luck-outs."

"When I'm feeling happiest is not a period in time, it'll be today, having dinner with my kids, I'm going to see them now - we're going to the orthodontist and we'll probably have a laugh there" she says.

Considering how her life looks after everything she been through, Anna says, "I feel so lucky, I feel happy."

Anna concludes, "I feel like I'm going to always try and find a little bit of happiness every day."

The Assembly is on ITV and ITVX.