Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100 today - take our quiz and see how much you know about her reign

The late Queen Elizabeth cemented her place in British history throughout her 70-year reign and her centenary has been poignantly marked by King Charles. He addressed the nation on what would've been his mother's 100th birthday on 21st April and this significant date has got us taking a trip down memory lane too.

From the moment she found out she was Queen, to her final balcony appearance in 2022, Queen Elizabeth made a real impression on people's lives. Her dedication and sense of duty was astonishing and if you take our quiz you can find out how much you really know about her.

Will you get 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.