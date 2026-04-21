Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100 today - take our quiz and see how much you know about her reign
The late Queen's centenary is a great reason to test your royal knowledge
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The late Queen Elizabeth cemented her place in British history throughout her 70-year reign and her centenary has been poignantly marked by King Charles. He addressed the nation on what would've been his mother's 100th birthday on 21st April and this significant date has got us taking a trip down memory lane too.
From the moment she found out she was Queen, to her final balcony appearance in 2022, Queen Elizabeth made a real impression on people's lives. Her dedication and sense of duty was astonishing and if you take our quiz you can find out how much you really know about her.
Will you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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