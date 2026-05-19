Take our quiz on the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and see how much you know about this blooming marvellous event

There are some events that signal the season has truly changed and nothing screams 'spring' quite like RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It's a paradise for flower lovers and attracts so many celebrity visitors each year as well as thousands of members of the public.

Held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the show offers so much to enjoy, from exhibitions to competitions. Over the years there have been so many exciting guest-designed gardens too, including some created by royalty. But how much do you actually know about the Chelsea Flower Show?

Take our quiz and find out!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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