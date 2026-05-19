Take our quiz on the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and see how much you know about this blooming marvellous event
The show is a celebration of everything botanical and has so many celebrity and royal connections - are you clued up on its history?
There are some events that signal the season has truly changed and nothing screams 'spring' quite like RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It's a paradise for flower lovers and attracts so many celebrity visitors each year as well as thousands of members of the public.
Held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the show offers so much to enjoy, from exhibitions to competitions. Over the years there have been so many exciting guest-designed gardens too, including some created by royalty. But how much do you actually know about the Chelsea Flower Show?
Take our quiz and find out!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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