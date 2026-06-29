Take our Wimbledon quiz and see how much you really know about the world's oldest tennis tournament
Wimbledon is starting today, promising two weeks of magnificent victories, crushing defeats and tons of strawberries and cream
The return of Wimbledon is a highlight in the summer calendar for so many people, whether you're tuning in at home or attending the tournament in person. If you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon you won't be alone and the royals will be there to give plenty of inspiration too.
The British Royal Family has a long-standing association with Wimbledon and are often seen cheering ecstatically from their seats like everyone else. There have been so many nail-biting moments on the court over the years and records have been broken and set. But how many of these do you remember?
Take our quiz as Wimbledon 2026 starts and test your tennis knowledge!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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