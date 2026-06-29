Take our Wimbledon quiz and see how much you really know about the world's oldest tennis tournament

The return of Wimbledon is a highlight in the summer calendar for so many people, whether you're tuning in at home or attending the tournament in person. If you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon you won't be alone and the royals will be there to give plenty of inspiration too.

The British Royal Family has a long-standing association with Wimbledon and are often seen cheering ecstatically from their seats like everyone else. There have been so many nail-biting moments on the court over the years and records have been broken and set. But how many of these do you remember?

Take our quiz as Wimbledon 2026 starts and test your tennis knowledge!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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