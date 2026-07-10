The 9 best things to buy from The Wimbledon Shop before the finals this weekend

From the viral 2026 Strawberry Red towel to the sweet court-side trend inspired by Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, here is the official Wimbledon merchandise to snap up before it sells out.

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A collage of cutout images of items on sale in The Wimbledon Shop in 2026 alongside a lifestyle shot of the Upcycled Tote Bag from the Christy Heirloom Collection
(Image credit: The Wimbledon Shop)
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🎾 Editor's Note: Wimbledon merchandise has a reputation for selling out by the time the Men's Final wraps up. If you want to secure the seasonal Strawberry Red towel or a piece of the upcycled Heirloom line, we recommend checking out before the weekend rush begins.

The final weekend of Wimbledon 2026 is officially here. As the world prepares to watch tennis history unfold on Centre Court, there is no better time to browse The Wimbledon Shop and bring a piece of the tournament home.

Luxury British textile brand Christy has been the official towel provider to the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 1988, crafting the towels that are famously draped over the shoulders of tennis royalty. For 2026, their collection blends archive heritage with a burst of summer strawberries and forward-thinking sustainability.

Whether you're looking for a collectable souvenir, an activewear upgrade, or a piece of upcycled fashion, these are the nine best items to add to your cart before the final match point is served on Sunday.