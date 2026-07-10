The 9 best things to buy from The Wimbledon Shop before the finals this weekend
From the viral 2026 Strawberry Red towel to the sweet court-side trend inspired by Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, here is the official Wimbledon merchandise to snap up before it sells out.
🎾 Editor's Note: Wimbledon merchandise has a reputation for selling out by the time the Men's Final wraps up. If you want to secure the seasonal Strawberry Red towel or a piece of the upcycled Heirloom line, we recommend checking out before the weekend rush begins.
The final weekend of Wimbledon 2026 is officially here. As the world prepares to watch tennis history unfold on Centre Court, there is no better time to browse The Wimbledon Shop and bring a piece of the tournament home.
Luxury British textile brand Christy has been the official towel provider to the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 1988, crafting the towels that are famously draped over the shoulders of tennis royalty. For 2026, their collection blends archive heritage with a burst of summer strawberries and forward-thinking sustainability.
Whether you're looking for a collectable souvenir, an activewear upgrade, or a piece of upcycled fashion, these are the nine best items to add to your cart before the final match point is served on Sunday.
If you're planning on watching the finals from your garden or Henman Hill, this oversized 180x180cm picnic blanket is a must. Made from heavy-duty, ultra-absorbent cotton towelling, it provides a plush, comfortable barrier against damp summer lawns. Featuring the traditional Wimbledon green base with sleek purple accents, it's durable enough to pop in the washing machine after a day out.
Nothing says Wimbledon quite like strawberries and cream, so it makes total sense that Christy’s seasonal colour for 2026 is a bright Strawberry Red. It's the same spec the players get on Centre Court, plus you can get it monogrammed. The brand sent us one to test, and it’s already the absolute pride and joy of my tennis-loving daughter.