The 9 best things to buy from The Wimbledon Shop before the finals this weekend

The final weekend of Wimbledon 2026 is officially here. As the world prepares to watch tennis history unfold on Centre Court, there is no better time to browse The Wimbledon Shop and bring a piece of the tournament home.

Luxury British textile brand Christy has been the official towel provider to the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 1988, crafting the towels that are famously draped over the shoulders of tennis royalty. For 2026, their collection blends archive heritage with a burst of summer strawberries and forward-thinking sustainability.

Whether you're looking for a collectable souvenir, an activewear upgrade, or a piece of upcycled fashion, these are the nine best items to add to your cart before the final match point is served on Sunday.