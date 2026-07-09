How often should you water hydrangeas in hot weather? Gardening experts explain how to stop your flowers from wilting

Are your hydrangeas not faring so well in the extreme weather? Once wilting sets in, it's hard to put a stop to it, which is why it's so important to know how often your plant needs a little hydration.

As one of the best plants for wet gardens, hydrangeas are known for loving moist soil and regular watering. However, when the weather is consistently hot and dry, these beloved plants that are happiest in rainy conditions are often left looking rather sad and crispy.

This can be prevented with the right garden plant watering routine, especially if you tailor it to suit both your hydrangeas and the current climate. Here's some helpful, easy-to-follow advice from gardening and horticulture experts to give your plant the best chance of thriving all year round.

How often should you water hydrangeas?

When it comes to watering, plants can have very different needs. How often you should water your tomato plants will not be the same as how often your hydrangea needs watering.

"Hydrangeas like consistently moist soil, especially during warmer weather, because their large leaves and flowers lose water quickly," explains Dr Russell Sharp, Founder of Eutrema. "In heat like this, established hydrangeas may need watering every few days, and newly planted shrubs will usually need more frequent attention as their roots are still developing."

"Always check the soil before watering, and if the top few centimetres feel dry, it’s time to water your hydrangea. Plants growing in containers will usually need watering more often than those planted in the ground because pots dry out much faster," he adds.

"If you find your hydrangeas are wilting regularly, you are definitely not providing them with enough water. This will not only impact their health this year, but also the amount of flowers and growth they can put out next year," explains Dr Russell.