This simple mistake could be damaging your plants during the hot weather, warns a garden expert

Knowing how often to water garden plants in hot weather is all very well, but if you do it incorrectly, you could be doing more harm than good. Therefore, avoiding this common watering mistake is key for keeping plants happy and hydrated during warm summer temperatures.

“In intense heat, watering from above can scorch the leaves, waste water through evaporation, and even increase the risk of fungal diseases like powdery mildew and black spot,” explains garden expert Josh Novell. “Bottom-watering is a far more effective method, especially during a heatwave.”

Below, you'll find useful advice on watering your garden plants with this method to maximise efficiency, along with some general heatwave plant care tips.

The common watering mistake to avoid in hot weather

Effectively, targeting the roots directly ensures your efforts are not wasted when watering thirsty summer plants. So, how do you do it? "Bottom-watering outdoor plants involves applying water directly to the base of the plant, allowing moisture to soak through the soil and reach the roots efficiently," Josh explains.

"Not only does this method prevent leaf damage, it also encourages stronger root growth, which helps plants become more resilient in extreme conditions."

“Bottom-watering encourages plants to develop deep, strong root systems,” says Josh. “This makes them better able to withstand heat and drought in the long run.”

When applying the rule of bottom-watering to caring for houseplants, it's more literal in the sense of feeding water to the roots from underneath, whereas with garden plants, it simply means delivering water directly to the roots from the soil, avoiding water exposure at the leaves.

Josh Novell Social Links Navigation Director at Polhill Garden Centre Josh has over six years' worth of experience in the horticulture industry. He began his career as a strategy manager before working his way up to become a director and is now a key part of the day-to-day running of Polhill Garden Centre.

(Image credit: Future | Amateur Gardening)

"Another benefit is that it reduces the likelihood of diseases caused by excess moisture sitting on leaves and stems, like rust, powdery mildew, and black spot, which can weaken or even kill plants during hot, humid spells."

Here are Josh's top tips for watering outdoor plants in hot weather...

Use a watering can or hose to apply water directly at the base of the plant .

. Avoid splashing the leaves or stems.

or stems. Water deeply every 2-3 days instead of quick daily sprinkles.

instead of quick daily sprinkles. Use trays under pots to allow container plants to absorb moisture from the bottom up.

to allow container plants to absorb moisture from the bottom up. “ Always water early in the morning or the evening ,” Josh advises. “This gives the water time to soak in before it evaporates in the midday sun.”

,” Josh advises. “This gives the water time to soak in before it evaporates in the midday sun.” “And be patient, let the water soak in slowly to avoid runoff or pooling," he adds.

BODYA 12pcs Automatic Self-Watering Spikes View at Amazon These adjustable watering devices offer a slow release control system that is feed directly into the soil to ensure better results. Solar-powered Biling Solar Drip Irrigation System Kits View at Amazon This smart watering solution comprises of 15m of 3.5w 400 Ml/min solar-powered automatic drip feeders for plants, with 6 modes to suit all plant types. Cute solution NiHome Plant Watering Globes View at Amazon Sold as a 2-pack, 4-pack and even 6-pack these charming iridescent glass cactus self-watering globes or ideal to still water from above but with the water being directed straight to the roots.

There are a few exceptions to the rule of watering directly into the soil, as opposed to overhead. As Josh explains :“Water lilies, rain lilies and other aquatic plants should be watered from above. They need surface moisture to stay healthy because that’s how they’re designed to grow in nature.”

"Herbs like mint, basil, and oregano are also happier with overhead watering, as are some vegetables. Tomatoes and peppers in pots often do well with gentle top watering,” Josh notes. “Just avoid splashing the leaves too much, as that can still lead to problems in extreme heat.”

More hot weather plant care tips

Aside from avoiding this crucial watering mistake Josh also provides his helpful insight and tips on how to care for plants during a hot summer temperatures....

“ Adding a thick layer of mulch around your plants helps trap moisture in the soil and shields roots from the heat.”

around your plants helps trap moisture in the soil and shields roots from the heat.” “ Move potted plants into shade if you can, especially during the hottest part of the day. They’ll dry out faster than plants in the ground, so monitor them closely.”

if you can, especially during the hottest part of the day. They’ll dry out faster than plants in the ground, so monitor them closely.” “ Skip the fertiliser while it’s this hot, as feeding plants in high heat can stress them even more. Wait until the temperature drops back down before feeding again.”

while it’s this hot, as feeding plants in high heat can stress them even more. Wait until the temperature drops back down before feeding again.” “Don’t forget to check hanging baskets and containers. They need more frequent watering, but always aim for the soil, not the leaves.”

To uphold sustainable gardening ideals, we recommend rainscaping to collect any sudden showers as and when they occur because the talk of more hosepipe bans is rife.