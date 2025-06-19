How often should you water hanging baskets in hot weather? Gardening expert shares guidance

Hanging baskets are undoubtedly a fantastic way to dress up the exterior of your home, but maintaining their watering routine can be surprisingly tricky, particularly during hot weather.

Whether you're unsure how to keep your garden healthy while on holiday or debating if your outdoor plants should be watered every day in hot weather, watering your garden can be more complex than you think during summer.

And while you may be on top of watering your garden plants, hanging baskets can be more of a mystery, especially when you see all that water pouring out of the bottom. We've consulted with a gardening professional to find out how often you should water hanging baskets in hot weather.

How often should you water hanging baskets in hot weather?

Hanging baskets can be tricky to factor into your 'normal' summer watering routine. For one, they are unable to pull moisture from the ground; they are often sheltered from rain, and they're closer to the sun. So, all in all, their watering needs differ from other alluring garden plants.

"While plants growing in a garden border have lots of soil for their roots to grow down into and absorb water, those growing in a hanging basket or a window box have a limited amount of soil from which they can get the moisture they need," explains Lucie Bradley, gardening expert from Easy Garden Irrigation.

"This means that you need to water them more often than the rest of your garden. In the summer, this is likely to be once a day, but if there is a heatwave or spell of particularly hot weather, then this may have to increase to twice a day - once in the morning and once early evening," she continues.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening and Greenhouse expert Encouraged to garden since she was old enough to walk, Lucie has been working in the gardening industry for over 28 years. This has meant she has been lucky enough to work with both amateur and professional gardeners every day of the week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The frequency with which you should water your hanging baskets will be determined by their size, location, the plants in them, the weather conditions and how you water them. However, there is a savvy way to measure their need for water, no matter the conditions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The best way to tell if it’s time to water your hanging basket is the ‘touch test’ - simply inserting your finger into the soil and if it’s dry to the touch knuckle deep, then it’s time to water," recommends Lucie.

What is the best time of day to water hanging baskets?

Similarly to when caring for indoor plants, your outdoor plants can benefit from being watered at certain points in the day.

"The best time to water plants growing in hanging baskets or window boxes is early in the day, as plants absorb water faster during the morning, meaning they will have sufficient time to soak up the water you give them before temperatures increase and water is lost to evaporation," advises Lucie.

What's the best way to water hanging baskets?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to sorting your garden out, you've probably watered your plants hundreds of times, but watching the water pour out of hanging baskets can have you questioning yourself. Is this meant to happen, or is there a better way?

"Hanging baskets can be awkward to water as they are usually above head height, so either use a gadget which fixes between the basket and the hanger which will lower the basket when it needs to be watered, or use a long reach nozzle - sometimes called a ‘watering wand’ - attached to the end of your hose pipe to carry the water up to your basket which your feet are firmly on the ground," explains Lucie.

"If you are watering manually, you just need to be careful not to underwater - simply watering the surface of the compost and not letting the water soak down into it. So spend your time, water slowly and only stop when water starts to drip from the base of the basket," she finishes.

Other alternative methods she recommends for watering are self-watering baskets that are designed with a 'reservoir' to hold water, or you can set up an automated system that uses drippers to deliver water.

Does the regularity of watering hanging baskets change throughout the seasons?

Just as your summer gardening jobs are different from your winter ones, the watering routines you have for your plants will differ with the seasons. Your hanging baskets are no exception to this.

"In the height of the summer, temperatures should be at their highest and rain at its lowest. In these conditions, your plants will need you to provide them with more water, so you should be watering at least once a day, maybe twice - always check the moisture in the soil before deciding. At this time, your plants will be fully established and at their largest, again increasing their demands for water and nutrients," explains Lucie.

On the other hand, once autumn and winter arrive, the watering can be reduced as there is likely to be more rain. However, it is still recommended that you check the soil of your plants to see if they are still underwatered.

"How often you water your hanging baskets in spring very much depends on what’s growing in them as well as the weather. If you still have established plants in your hanging baskets, then unless the temperatures start to increase, you can continue your regime of checking the soil and watering every 3 to 4 days," Lucie continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing how to plant a summer hanging basket is a one-way ticket to making the outside of your home look lively and inviting. You can also swap and change the look seasonally with arrangements for autumn baskets and more.

Hanging baskets aren't just good for making your house look expensive from the outside; they're also ideal if you're looking for small garden tips. Using vertical space and opting for window boxes or hanging baskets is the perfect way to make the most out of your garden, no matter its size.