Full of vibrant reds, oranges, and glossy evergreens, the very best autumn hanging baskets can capture all of the beauty of the season – so long as you take care to fill them up with the plants that showcase autumn at its very best.

Yes, you might know how to plant a summer hanging basket like a professional, but things are obviously different when it comes to the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness. You'll want alluring plants, obviously, but they'll need to be hardy ones that can withstand colder climes.

So, whether you fill them with the best perennials or opt for annuals, it's definitely worth consulting the experts before you get started on this delightful garden project. Especially if you want your autumn hanging basket to be the envy of all your neighbours...

The best plants for autumn hanging baskets

"I’ve found that autumn hanging baskets are often overlooked, but they’re a brilliant way to keep your garden vibrant as the colder months approach," says Steven Bell, the CEO of Paving Shopper. It is also a great way to make your house look more expensive from the outside on a budget.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation CEO of Paving Shopper Steven Bell is the managing director of Paving Shopper, known for his expertise in gardening, landscaping and paving. He leads the company with a focus on quality and innovation, ensuring Paving Shopper remains a trusted source for diverse paving needs.

"Over the years, I’ve developed a formula for a balanced basket: trailing plants for texture, upright plants for height, and something colourful to fill the gaps," he continues.

To that end, then...

1. Trailing plants

(Image credit: Future | Maxwell Attenborough)

Just as you've likely found with your patio container garden ideas, it's always good to use trailing plants for a cascading effect in your autumn hanging basket.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Ivy (Hedera) is a timeless choice, with its lush green foliage that spills over the sides of the basket. Trailing pansies or violas are also great options, providing a splash of blooms in a wide array of vibrant colours," says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

"Trailing Heuchera (Coral Bells) is another great addition," he adds, something which Steven wholeheartedly agrees with.

"Heucheras are my go-to for autumn baskets," says Steven. "Their foliage comes in such rich colours – burgundy, amber, even lime – so they add such a striking contrast."

Steven adds that he always uses heuchera in the middle of the basket to provide a pop of colour. "Once I planted a mix of burgundy heuchera and violas in a hanging basket, and it was a show-stopper!"

2. Colourful foliage plants

A variety of coral bells (Heuchera sanguinea) in signature autumn colours (Image credit: Getty Images | Darrell Gulin)

It's not all about colourful spring flowers, colourful foliage plays a key role for all seasons. Another must for autumn hanging baskets is to think beyond the traditional blooms and floral arrangements, and instead focus on delivering some fabulous foliage.

"Heuchera is particularly popular for its diverse range of colours, from amber and burgundy to lime, providing visual interest throughout the season," says Morris.

"Ornamental cabbage or kale can also make a bold statement with their ruffled leaves in shades of purple, pink, white, and green."

Where to buy fabulous foliage plants:

Crocus: plenty of heuchera to choose from (although we particularly love the Heuchera 'Marmalade')

Thompson & Morgan: a good range or ornamental cabbages (try the Cabbage 'Northern Lights Mixed' F1 Hybrid for heartlifting colours)

Sarah Raven: try the Kale 'Black Magic' F1 for a dramatic (yet still edible) kale

3. Flowering plants

(Image credit: Future | Maxwell Attenborough)

Traditionally associated with cottage gardens, it's a good idea to fill your autumn hanging baskets with a kaleidoscope of colour in the form of some seriously pretty flowering plants.

"Pansies are a go-to choice, thriving in cooler weather and available in a range of shades such as purple, yellow, and orange," says Morris. "And chrysanthemums (mums) are a classic for long-lasting blooms."

Steven adds violas to the list, noting that "they’re hardy and bloom right into winter".

"I remember using them for a hanging basket arrangement outside my own home, and they were still blooming on Christmas morning," he says.

4. Ornamental grasses

Seedlings in pots showcasing Blue fescue intense blue leaves (Image credit: Getty Images | OKrasyuk)

Ornamental grasses, such as pampas grass, are another surprising must-have for your autumn hanging basket.

"If you can incorporate ornamental grasses, then do! They can add texture and movement to your arrangement easily," says Morris.

"Carex (Sedge) adds both colour and texture while Festuca (Blue Fescue), with its blue-grey leaves, provides a spiky, airy element that complements the rest of the basket."

Where to buy ornamental grasses:

Crocus: try the carex testacea for pale olive-green leaves that turn a coppery orange

Thompson & Morgan: the festuca glauca 'Elijah Blue' is perfect for adding colour to an autumn hanging basket

Sarah Raven: Lagurus ovatus (bunny's tail grass) adds some fun texture to a traditional display

5. Herbs

Planting Bacopa in a herb autumn hanging basket (Image credit: Future | Amateur Gardening)

Forget learning how to grow herbs indoors; why not try planting up your autumn hanging baskets with these delicious edible plants instead?

"Herbs can enhance the look, feel and smell of your arrangement," says Morris. "Thyme brings subtle colour and texture, while sage's silvery leaves contrast beautifully with flowering plants."

FAQs

What do you put in an autumn basket?

If you're not sure what to put in an autumn basket, it's a good idea to include a mix of trailing plants, fabulous foliage, vibrant blooms, ornamental grasses, and herbs.

Steven Bell of Paving Shopper also suggests including something like skimmia japonica for a truly magnificent display.

"Skimmia is fantastic for autumn and winter baskets. The deep green leaves and clusters of red buds add a festive feel. I once used Skimmia with trailing ivy, and the combination was perfect for adding height and interest," he says.

What month do you plant winter bedding plants?

It's best to plant winter bedding plants in the autumn, as the ground is still warm enough to stimulate root growth and help them establish themselves before the temperature dips.

How to make autumn hanging baskets?

If you're not sure how to make an autumn hanging basket, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries suggests you "start with an ornamental cabbage as the centrepiece and chrysanthemums to create height and structure".

"In the middle layer, add heuchera or pansies for colour and texture. And then opt for trailing plants like ivy or pansies to spill over the edges and soften the look of your arrangement," he finishes.

"Creating the right mix of plants for autumn hanging baskets ensures they stay full of life and colour well into the colder months," finishes Steven. "Just remember to use a good compost mix and maybe a slow-release fertiliser to keep everything looking fresh."

Anyone else suddenly planning a trip to the local garden centre? We'll race you for the last heuchera...