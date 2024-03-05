32 alluring plants to liven up your garden - from cottage garden blooms to vibrant foliage

Garden trends come and go but if you’re looking for an array of new additions that will last the test of time you’ve come to the right place.

Adding a certain allure to whatever sized space you have, these classic and modern flowering shrubs, fragrant plants and compact trees will liven up any garden, whether you’re working with a wildflower garden border, are wondering what to plant in February, or are looking to add a splash of colour to your patio with a selection of planted pots.

Here are the most alluring plants to add interest to your outdoor sanctuary.

Beautiful plants that will liven up your garden instantly

Climbing Rose

Ideal for covering unsightly walls, fences, or pillars the climbing rose has large pretty flowers and can be bought in whatever shade you’re looking for to complement your existing space. They’re the perfect plant for bringing height and intense colour to a wild or cottage garden - often creating a whole wall of flowers - and sometimes with the bonus of a delicate fragrance. Prune your roses in winter to reap the benefits come spring.

Muhly Grass

Otherwise known as Muhlenbergia capillaris, this candy-floss-esque grass evokes a feeling of pure joy, especially during summer months when the sun's rays catch the pink grass tufts resulting in an ephemeral glow. The ornamental grass is low-maintenance and is becoming increasingly popular in small and large gardens alike thanks to its ability to thrive in both borders and planters.

Poppy

Perfect for borders, poppies love partial sun and cool climates. They look incredible interspersed with ornamental grasses, sea holly and lavender, creating a wonderful old-world aesthetic. There’s a handful of new and unusual varieties that really do have the wow factor including a lavender grey variation, poppies with two tones and featured petals as well as the striking Himalayan blue poppy.

Black Hellebore

This dramatic evergreen perennial flowering plant comes into its own around Christmas time when delicate black flowers add interest to an otherwise bare landscape, giving it the nickname Christmas Rose, even though it’s not at all part of the rose family. According to family-run traditional nursery Wyaston Nursery it’s always best to buy your plants from a local grower or independent nursery since the plant quality will always be optimal but if you can’t get out and are wondering where the best places to buy plants online are, you can’t go wrong with RHS plants or Hayloft for more unusual options.

Peruvian Lily

Native to South America the intriguing Peruvian Lily flowers year after year with the first buds appearing during late spring. From pale and bold yellows to mottled oranges and vibrant pinks, the colour options are endless and provide great cut-flowers for your home too.

Genista

One of the hardiest shrubs that can withstand frost, Genista is a sound option for cooler areas of the UK, but this all-rounder is drought-resistant and doesn’t mind poor soil either. More commonly known as Broom, this sometimes fragrant plant blossoms into huge swathes of bright yellow flowers during late spring.

Foxglove

The ultimate cottage garden plant, foxgloves come in a variety of pretty pastel shades providing a wholesome splash of colour to the backs of boarders or wild gardens. They look stunning when paired with whimsical fountain grasses or pink-tinged squirrel grass. But a word of warning, they are deadly poisonous and toxic if eaten.

Weigela

Suitable for clay-heavy soil and full sun, the deciduous shrub will draw bees to your garden with its array of trumpet-shaped flowers available in whites, reds, pinks and yellows. The variegated leaf variety is particularly appealing and is more compact making it perfect for smaller gardens.

St John’s Wort

While you may be familiar with the supplement of St John’s Wort and its ability to ease the symptoms of menopause, the bright yellow star-shaped flowers of the plant will add instant sunshine to your garden. The low-growing variety provides great ground cover coming into full slower during late summer.

Magnolia

Garden trends come and go but a Magnolia tree is the ultimate timeless addition to any space with its classic flowers that exude elegance. They thrive in full sun and slightly acidic soil. Try adding coffee granules to your soil and around your magnolia to add a quick boost of acidity.

Geranium Rozanne

This low-growing hardy geranium provides good groundcover and if you trim it back in July or August will provide you with a second flush of pale blue, almost violet flowers. Its pollen-rich blooms attract all manner of insects so it’s ideal for bringing butterflies, bees, and moths into your space.

Camellia

There’s something about Camelias that just exude sophistication. Maybe it’s the hi-shine dark green leaves or the tightly petaled flowers, whatever the reason, this highly elegant shrub will immediately liven up any outdoor space. The showy flowers are available in a multitude of shades, from baby pink and coral to bright white.

Lilac

This easy-to-grow, low-maintenance shrub will liven up any garden with its iconic fragranced flowers in varying shades of indigo. Best planted in spring, the heady fragranced plant is best suited to a location that sees full sun.

Red Hot Poker

These herbaceous perennial plants feature one of the most amazing flower columns that provide a dramatic pop of colour to any style of garden. They prefer full sun so are best avoided if your garden is north-facing.

Jasmin

As one of the best fragrant plants, jasmine works to liven up your garden or home since the ornamental varieties can live indoors as well as outdoors. The pretty white flowers give off a wonderful aroma that’s at its height during mornings and evenings. The flowering shrub is best planted in spring and likes sunny spots with well-draining soil.

Coleus

This old-fashioned plant with striking foliage is having a real revival, and according to Wyaston Nursery is on track to be one of the most popular shrubs for 2024. Available to buy in varying contrasting shades, from hot pink with acid green to bold orange and zingy yellow, this plant is certainly no shrinking violet. They love slightly shady, warm spots and can be planted directly in the ground or pots and troughs. They spread easily so are ideal for filling gaps in the garden and adding a much-needed splash of colour.

Hollyhock

A lover of well-drained soil, the towering Hollyhock is a cottage garden favourite thanks to its whimsical blooms in pretty pastel shades. It’s a fairly easy plant to sow from seed and should be planted in spring, then once matured they enjoy full sun, flowering around July or August time.

Hydrangea

The glorious hydrangea, available in an incredible array of shades not only looks stunning when it’s in full bloom but is a pretty tough plant in terms of its hardiness. It can withstand winter temperatures in most areas of the UK, and will flower from late summer to autumn.

Lily of the Valley

Famed for being Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite flower, dainty stems of the delicate bell-shaped blooms were used in her wedding day bouquet and again in her Coronation bouquet six years later. The perfumed plant gives off the most exquisite aroma that will infuse any garden with a touch of majesty. These plants love shady, moist areas so a spot under a tree is ideal.

Black Elder

An excellent shrub for adding interest to any space is the fascinating Black Elder with its almost black foliage and pink-tinged white, scented flowers. The fast-growing plant thrives in well-drained soil in partial sun and benefits from a hard pruning in winter, don’t be afraid to hack it back right down to the ground.

Pearl Bush

This spring flowering scented bush proves a dramatic expanse of white wherever it’s planted making it ideal for covering unsightly walls or fencing. Its gorgeous flowers will last the best part of six weeks making a showy display that works well alongside other white blooms or silvery foliage. To keep it healthy and to ensure many flowers year after year it’s best to prune it immediately after its flowers have died off. Place in full sun and well-drained soil.

Lupin

A pretty plant that every garden needs, the humble lupin has been a staple in country gardens for decades. The vibrant flower spikes look great planted in rows in varying shades amongst other cottage garden staples like Foxgloves and roses. The perennial plant will die back in winter but bloom again each and every year as long as you ensure your soil is slightly acidic and well-drained.

Brunnera

When it comes to striking foliage the Jack Frost variety of the Heartleaf Brunnera is hard to beat. Its dark green large heart-shaped flowers almost appear to have been painted with a symmetrical psychedelic print that resembles frost. The baby blue spring flowers attract bees and insects and thrive in slightly shady spots.

Allium

There’s something so satisfying about the perfectly spherical head of an allium flower. These stylish blooms fill the flowering gap between spring and summer and will return year after year if well cared for.

Ceanothus

Otherwise known as Californian lilac, the Ceanothus adds vibrancy to gardens with its fragrant dark blue flowers that come into full bloom from late spring to early summer. Oftentimes, the plant is so keen to shower your garden with colour that it’ll flower twice, returning once more in Autumn. Ensure you prune your shrubs once flowers have died off to make the most of the plant's lifespan which is typically quite short at 10-15 years.

Rhododendron

Opt for these majestic bushes if you have a well-sized garden as they can take up a lot of space. But when in full bloom, around April to July, it’s well worth the space as the hardy plants provide a literal wall of colour. When buying yours make sure to swerve any plants with yellowing leaves or pots where the soil feels too dry. Rhododendrons thrive in shady spots, under trees, or at the edges of woodlands.

Lavender

A welcome addition to any garden, lavender bushes add not only a splash of colour but an incredibly relaxing scent to your outdoor space. The plants work equally well in borders with other cottage garden plants like alliums and lupins or in movable pots and look stunning if placed in an old-fashioned terracotta plant pot. They adore full sun and well-drained slightly alkaline soil, coping well with dry conditions.

Japanese Toad Lily

This unique perennial enjoys shady spots where its star-like intriguing flowers thrive. Happy to grow in cooler climates, it’s fast-growing and can even withstand frost. It gets its fabulous name from the markings on both flowers and leaves which are almost spotted and mottled like the skin of a toad.

Sea Holly

An extremely robust flowering perennial, the Sea Holly is a great option for gardens that enjoy lots of full-on sunshine. The spiky thistle-like blue heads can reach heights of up to two feet, dying down in winter and returning each year. They also look incredible in fresh and dried flower arrangements especially when paired with silvery foliage and bright blue poppies.

False Goat’s Beard

With such an incredible name, there’s no doubt the hot pink flourish of this hardy perennial will add a much-needed boost to any garden. Also known as Astilbe the fuzzy, tall-standing floral plumes—available in shades of pink, white, and red—will last all summer long. Plant alongside ferns, azaleas, and rhododendrons.

Scabiosa

More commonly known as Pincusions due to the flower's resemblance to a pincushion loaded with pins and needles, these dainty plants are prolific bloomers, even more so if you deadhead them regularly. Offering a wash of mauve to borders and pots throughout summer the Scabiosa loves full sun and well-draining soil.

Sweet Pea

Adding vibrancy to gardens during summer months this annual plant will last just one season but the effort is worth the reward since the delicate flowers come in a multitude of pretty hues, including deep crimson, hot pink and blush. Unlike edible peas, sweet peas are toxic, so avoid planting near fruit and vegetable plants.