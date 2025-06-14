The best plants for a pergola: 5 thriving climbers chosen by professional gardeners

Is there anything more beautiful than a pergola covered in tumbling vines and flowers? These outdoor structures offer a deeply romantic element to any garden, so long as you're careful to research the best plants to grow up a pergola before you set to work.

One of the easiest ways to elevate any garden trend, a pergola isn't just a striking addition to an outdoor space; it's also an efficient garden shade idea, too, once you've covered it in climbing plants.

That being said, there are a lot of climbing plants out there, and not all are made equal when it comes to decorating a pergola. So, what do the gardening experts recommend?

The best plants for a pergola: recommended by experts

You might think it's a little OTT to take your time and really consider your pergola planting scheme, but nothing could be further from the truth.

"A pergola is a natural canvas for climbers – adding height, scent and romance to any garden space. Whether you're looking to create a lush tunnel of blooms, a dappled shade canopy or a vibrant backdrop to your outdoor seating, the right plants will bring your pergola to life," promises Liam Beddall, Senior Rose Consultant at David Austin Roses.

With that in mind, here are the best plants to grow up a pergola...

Liam Beddall Social Links Navigation Senior Rose Consultant at David Austin Roses Liam Beddall leads a team providing expert guidance to garden designers, landscapers, and horticultural professionals on incorporating roses into private and public gardens. With an RHS Level 2 qualification and a passion for companion planting, he combines technical knowledge and design expertise to promote biodiversity and thriving garden schemes.

1. Wisteria

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @Clairedouglasstyling)

One of the most alluring plants around, it's little wonder that wisteria (aka the true star of Bridgerton) is widely considered one of the best plants to grow up a pergola.

"The clusters of lilac and white flowers bloom in springtime, and the vigorous vines will soon grow up and over a pergola," promises Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

He goes on to note that "wisteria does need strong support, so you should only grow this if your pergola is sturdy and strong".

"Wisteria needs pruning twice a year in summer and winter, depending on how old it is, and if you plant a young plant, it may be two or three years before it flowers. The beautiful perfume of these fragrant garden plants will be worth the wait, though."

You can buy a vigorous Chinese wisteria from Crocus in a variety of sizes.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

2. Climbing roses

(Image credit: Future)

Famously touted as one of the best plants to grow up a pergola is, of course, the iconic climbing rose.

"Climbing roses provide a romantic feel to any garden, with colourful, fragrant flowers. Stems will need supporting as they grow, and regular pruning will help to keep them thriving," says Morris.

If you need a little more steerage, though, don't despair; Liam Beddall knows exactly which variety of climbing rose is best for this particular job...

The Generous Gardener : "The elegant, pale pink flowers hang slightly nodding, adding to its cottage garden charm, and the open centres are great for pollinators," says Liam. "Plus, it’s a flexible, medium climber that works wonderfully on a pergola, especially when you want fragrance and flower power all season long."



"The elegant, pale pink flowers hang slightly nodding, adding to its cottage garden charm, and the open centres are great for pollinators," says Liam. "Plus, it’s a flexible, medium climber that works wonderfully on a pergola, especially when you want fragrance and flower power all season long." Malvern Hills : "If you’re dreaming of a soft, romantic yellow rose gently tumbling over your pergola, this repeat-flowering rambler produces clusters of fully double blooms that have a light, musky scent," says Liam of this easy-to-train specimen. "With a few thorns and a graceful habit, it’s as pleasant to manage as it is to admire."



"If you’re dreaming of a soft, romantic yellow rose gently tumbling over your pergola, this repeat-flowering rambler produces clusters of fully double blooms that have a light, musky scent," says Liam of this easy-to-train specimen. "With a few thorns and a graceful habit, it’s as pleasant to manage as it is to admire." Phyllis Bide: "A real gem among ramblers, Phyllis Bide brings a delightful spray of small, apricot pink flowers brushed with yellow," says Liam, noting that this rambler adds a vintage charm to any structure. "Best of all, it repeats flowers reliably, making it a fantastic option for continuous interest throughout the warmer months."

3. Clematis

(Image credit: Future)

You might need to learn how to prune clematis if you use this one, but it's worth doing for one of the very best plants to grow up a pergola.

"Clematis is an easy and beautiful climber, perfect for most pergolas that provide shade at the roots and sun on the leaves," says Morris.

"With so many varieties available, there is a clematis for all gardens. Why not plant a few varieties that flower at different times of the year to prolong flowering. And clematis also grows well with climbing roses, if you want a mix."

If you want the glossy foliage and snow-white blooms of the variety seen above, you can pick up the clematis armandi via Crocus.

4. Passion flower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often touted as one of the easiest flowering plants for summer, the semi-evergreen passion flower will happily scramble all over your pergola if it's in a warm and sunny spot.

"If you are looking for a more tropical feel in the garden, a passion flower could be just the climber for your pergola," suggests Morris.

"The flowers are exotic, beautiful and will flower well in full sun and well-drained soil," he says. Noting that these plants are beloved by pollinators. "Passion flowers also have the additional benefit of clinging to structures with tendrils, although some support will be useful."

You can mix things up easily by investing in the passion flower collection from Crocus, which features three different varieties of this stunner in shades of blue, white, and deep purple.

5. Grapes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You'd best believe that "harvesting your garden grapes is entirely possible with a grapevine growing up and over a pergola," says Morris.

Yes, it might be one of the more underrated options, but a grapevine belongs on our list of the best plants to grow up a pergola – and for very good reason. It's an ideal Mediterranean garden idea.

"Vines will need to be tied in and gently trained to grow where you want them to, but in a few years the foliage and fruits will be hanging above your head," vows Morris, who adds that grapevines "need to be pruned hard in winter which will help more fruit to grow".

Just be sure to plant yours in full sun if you go down this route; try the grape 'Chardonnay' (available from Crocus) against a warm, sunny wall if you want a good crop.

FAQs

What is the fastest growing climber for a pergola?

If time is of the essence, you'll want to pick up the fastest-growing climber for a pergola, which means investing in something like a vigorous Chinese wisteria, a fast-spreading common white jasmine, or even the popular English ivy for its ability to scramble everywhere without support. Although for that very reason, it's always good to know how to remove ivy, should it stray too wild.

How to train plants up a pergola?

As per the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the easiest way to train plants up a pergola is to plant two different species near the base of each pillar (after improving the soil with compost).

"For example, [pair] a strong-growing climbing rose with a less vigorous clematis or honeysuckle, [as] the rose [will provide] additional support for the other climber," they write.

Next, you will need to angle your plants so they're leaning towards the support, using small canes if necessary to bridge the gap. "Secure vertical wires or wire mesh up the pillar and tie in shoots to these as they grow," they add, noting that flowering plants should be spiralled around the posts.

"Continue to tie new shoots to the crossbeams and laterals until the pergola is well covered," they finish.

And just like that, you know the very best plants to grow up a pergola. All that's left to do is figure out your favourite (the trickiest part) and get planting; you'll be glad you did when you're relaxing under a perfumed archway filled with blooms.