Mediterranean garden ideas – 7 easy ways to create a slice of paradise in your backyard

With the hot weather fast approaching why not bring your dreamy summer holiday destination closer to home with a Mediterranean-inspired garden makeover?

It's no secret that garden trends are forever evolving, so much so it can feel rather impossible to keep up with them. But what's more timeless than a serene, classic Mediterranean garden idea to create thoughtful planting schemes, functional spaces and weather-proof decorations?

Whilst we love to keep up with the trends, finding a look that suits your space and also provides you with a useful garden is the ultimate goal. This is why we had to share this Mediterranean style that's quickly gaining popularity this summer.

7 ways to create a Mediterranean-inspired garden

Whether you're looking for a garden design for beginners or want to add a little colour to your quiet luxury garden, adding Mediterranean influences couldn't be easier.

You can even keep the project as low cost as you need by incorporating budget garden ideas and only opting for changes you truly love for your outdoor space.

1. Invite aromatic planting

Whether you're looking for easy gardening tips for beginners or know everything there is to know about horticulture, the rules are slightly different when it comes to Med-style gardens.

"Mediterranean gardens should be aromatic, beautiful, and long-lasting," horticultural expert and author Sarah Raven. Plants such as Scabiosa caucasica ‘Fama Deep Blue’, Greek Oregano and Lavandula x intermedia ‘Edelweiss’ are perfect. Drought-tolerant and easy to look after, these create a beautiful Mediterranean display when planted together in a gravel border."

To truly encompass what it is like to live in the Mediterranean why not start vegetable gardening for beginners and plant some tomatoes or herb plants? Sarah recommends rosemary as it's perfect for taking centre stage in the sunniest spot in your garden.

2. Choose a classic colour palette

One of the easiest ways to incorporate a Mediterranean feel into your space is to focus on an earth-toned colour palette. Similar to how you would achieve dopamine decor in your home, choosing furniture, accessories and paint colour trends that match the Med aesthetic will seamlessly tie the space together.

"Utilise a mixture of warm earthy tones and light stones throughout to create the illusion of a larger and brighter space," explains Ali Woolridge, Co-founder of luxury garden furniture company, Gardenesque.

She says you can incorporate these tones through terracotta pots and planters, as well as light wooden garden furniture, such as dining tables, benches and sofas. "I’d even recommend painting a feature wall one of these rustic colours to create even more visual interest," adds Ali.

And if you want a more Greek-inspired space, why not add pops of blue and pink whether that be with paint or flowers?

3. Use natural materials

When it comes to the smaller details of your garden, a key component to consider is the materials you're using. Whether that's the pots you're putting your plants into or the tiles you choose to redecorate your patio stairs.

Reilly Gray, Co-founder of outdoor furniture brand Suns Lifestyle, points out that natural materials such as stone, clay and terracotta are consistent trends in Mediterranean gardens. He says, "Use these materials to create pathways, accent walls or simply for your planters. You could even introduce colourful tiles or mosaics to add that all-important detail and bring the essence of the Mediterranean into your garden."

If you want to weave in some more modern elements, perhaps some more English cottage garden ideas too, then why not combine the two?

Reilly says, "You can always combine these traditional, natural materials with more contemporary finishes and industrial-inspired silhouettes on your furniture and garden structures."

4. Create a soothing ambience

The aesthetic of your garden is not the only important element here, it's also key to creating a soothing summery atmosphere too. Think relaxing in Lake Como or perhaps reading on the beach in Albufeira, it's the sounds and smells that truly immerse you in a different space.

Lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners, Jane Dobbs explains how adding a simple water feature like a fountain or pond can immediately create a relaxing ambience. If you want to elevate your outdoor space further why not buy one of the best scented candles, with notes of lemon or bergamot to completely take over your senses?

We'd recommend even opting for a stick of incense, it's much safer than an open flame just in case you become so relaxed you take a spontaneous siesta.

5. Secure shaded social areas

If you're a big fan of hosting in the summer months, then creating a shaded area where you and your guests can enjoy an alfresco dinner is a must.

"Creating a shaded social area is also very Mediterranean, and will be perfect for the warmer summer months. You can do this by planting several Mediterranean trees, such as olive trees, rosemary, lavender, palms and yuccas," explains Ali.

Aside from using plants to create shade, Jane suggests using pergolas or even a vine-covered trellis. Using more immediate structures like these will provide you with shade immediately and they are great to go with your outdoor kitchen ideas too.

6. Welcome stylishly functional outdoor furniture

Whether you're looking for outdoor living room ideas or want to upgrade your sun lounging set-up, finding stylish yet functional furniture is the Med way.

Reilly says, "When it comes to furniture, opt for pieces that are stylish, functional, and built to live a life outdoors. Choose designs that are made from natural materials, or those that emulate the look with woven textures and that feature warm and earthy tones."

The most important thing is that you're creating a relaxing feel, so Reilly stresses the importance of choosing furniture that is actually comfortable for you. Why not opt for an outdoor sofa and lounge chairs if you don't fancy a wooden bistro set?

7. Invite lighting

Lighting can make or break a space, and just like you might follow certain lighting trends in your home, your garden will also benefit from them.

"Lighting is a crucial element as it’ll allow you to make the most of your garden all year round and late into the evenings too," explains Reilly.

When it comes to the Mediterranean look, you should opt for softer lighting that provides a warm glow to your space. This will add to the relaxing atmosphere and elevate the ambience you've worked to create with the other steps. Reilly recommends hanging festoon or string lighting above and supplementing this with solar-powered lanterns or lamps to build a layered lighting scheme.

When you've created your Mediterranean paradise, why not invite your friends around and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of your garden with a few vino Verdes?