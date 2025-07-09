The iconic cleansing balm that Lorraine Kelly relies on for a naturally glowing complexion

Battling dull and lacklustre skin? Lorraine Kelly's makeup artist has revealed her secret to unlocking the presenter's healthy radiance, and there's just one product behind it all.

While we might get an odd insight into the makeup routine of a household name, it's rare that we get a glimpse into celebrities' skincare regimes - whether that be revealing their best cleanser or favourite moisturiser. However, Lorraine Kelly's makeup artist lifted the lid on one of the best cleansing balms she relies on for delivering the presenter's television-ready glowing complexion.

Boasting a buttery soft texture, the formula in question is one of the most popular (and recognisable) cleansing balms on the market thanks to its indulgent, spa-like nature. What's more, its price tag has been slashed by a notable 29%, making it the perfect time to get your hands on a tub.

The iconic cleansing balm Lorraine Kelly relies on for naturally glowing skin

Whenever you think of Elemis, your brain will most likely automatically run to the celebrity-loved Pro-Collagen Marine Cream or the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. The latter, in particular, has earned cult status in the beauty world thanks to its luxurious formula that seamlessly melts away makeup, dirt and impurities - so much so, it even boasts an impressive 4.2 average star rating on Amazon.

Lorraine's cleanser Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm View at Amazon $34.99 at Walmart $48.30 at Amazon RRP: £49 This multi-purpose cleansing balm boasts a rich formula that effortlessly melts away makeup, dirt and impurities, before transforming into a milky consistency that hydrates the complexion. Enriched with a plethora of skin-loving ingredients and essential oils, this balm works to gently cleanse, soothe, smooth and moisturise the skin.

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Helen Hand, the makeup artist behind Lorraine Kelly's on-screen appearances over the last two decades, gave us a rare glimpse into Kelly's beauty routine. "Lorraine does have beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don't really use a primer or prep the skin," Helen said.

However, when it comes to photoshoots and red carpet events, Hand shared her top tip for ensuring the daytime television presenter always adorns a radiant complexion, she revealed:"But when we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

As for the rest of the regime, Hand hails La Prairie's eye cream for nourishing Lorraine's under-eye region, before noting: "I use a light coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream, followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

