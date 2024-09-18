This cult Elemis moisturiser is loved by A-list fans - and now has 25% off

Boosting the elasticity and suppleness of the skin, the iconic Elemis Marine Cream has gained cult status in the beauty world and amassed several celebrity fans on the way - plus, it just so happens to have 25% off right now...

When it comes to investing in quality skincare, Elemis is one of our go-to destinations and is home to some of the best face moisturisers, the best cleansers and more. However, the brand's beauty gems tend to be slightly on the pricey side, which means we're always on the hunt for the very best Elemis deals, so we can snap up leading skincare for less.

Speaking of bestsellers, the brand's legendary Pro-Collagen Marine Cream has only grown in popularity since its launch in 2003, thanks to its innovative gel-cream texture that leaves the skin feeling hydrated and looking youthful. So, with colder months (and the dehydrating effect they have on our complexion) looming, what better time to invest in a rich skin-loving moisturiser? If you need any more signs to convince you, its price tag is also currently marked down by 25%...

Get 25% off now ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30: was £95, now £71.25 (save £23.75) | Sephora You can currently nab Elemis' iconic Pro-Collagen Marine Cream for 25% less than its typical RRP. Equipped with a blend of hydrating and elasticity-boosting ingredients, plus SPF 30, this daily moisturiser aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while leaving the complexion firmer and more toned.

Get 22% off now ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Night Cream: was £110, now £85.95 (save £24.05) | Amazon Complete the routine with the Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream, which has now also reduced by 22%. Formulated with a nourishing cocktail of ingredients, including red algae, laminaria digitata and padina pavonica, this night cream works its magic as you sleep to reveal a radiant and firmer complexion in the morning.

Why celebrity-loved Elemis Marine Cream is a cold-weather skin essential

Thanks to its nourishing and results-driven formula, it's unsurprising that Elemis' Marine Cream has also gained a celebrity following. Back in 2015, Kate Hudson posted the iconic moisturiser to her Instagram before attending the Golden Globes, detailing the must-have products she uses for her red carpet look. While Victoria Beckham and Catherine Zeta Jones are also rumoured to use the popular skincare brand within their beauty routines.

The cult classic cream not only boasts several celebrity fans, it's also gained over 6000 highly-rated reviews on Amazon, averaging an impressive 4.7 stars out of 5...

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 View at Sephora RRP: £95 Arriving with a premium price tag, you might be wondering what benefits this moisturiser promises? Well, its formula contains a cocktail of powerful ingredients, such as Padina Pavonica and Ginkgo Biloba, which get to work reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after two weeks of use. It also offers a hit of hydration, which in turn boosts the elasticity and suppleness of your skin, for a firmer and more toned complexion - making it perfect for beating the cold autumn and winter weather. It doesn't stop there, this fast-absorbing moisturiser also offers SPF30 protection, without compromising on its creamy nourishing formula, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Where are the best places to shop Elemis deals?

Elemis themselves offer savings on curated bundles, but when it comes to shopping specific deals on the brand's best-sellers, we have to say Amazon comes out on top with their generous savings - we've seen buys with up to 58% off. However, Look Fantastic and Sephora also deserve notable mentions as they regularly present significant discounts between 10-20%.

Does Elemis do Black Friday?

Yes, Elemis are known to take part in Black Friday sales, last year offering a impressive 25% discount across their entire site. Other retailers followed suit, such as Cult Beauty and Look Fantastic who boasted discounts of 25% and up to 30% off respectively. So, if you're looking to snap up an Elemis bargain, it's certainly worth shopping around before hitting checkout to see if you can find a great money-saving deal...

Does Elemis do Prime Day?

Set your alarms, Amazon's Big Deal Days have been announced as taking place on Tuesday 8th October and Wednesday 9th October 2024. Amazon regularly run great Elemis deals all year round, boasting discounts of up to 56% off, so we can expect to see some sizeable discounts across the brand's best-sellers on the Big Deal Days. Whilst we're still unsure on the exact savings that will be featured in the sale, we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know...

View the latest Elemis discount codes from woman&home's voucher team to get some money off your luxe skincare purchases.